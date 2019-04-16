5x Maryland HS Champ Catherine Belyakov Verbally Commits to Duke

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Catherine Belyakov from Gaithersburg, Maryland has announced her intention to swim for Duke University beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Duke University. I am beyond thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches and teachers! #GoDuke 🔵😈”

Belyakov is a junior at Quince Orchard High School. She won the 200 IM (2:01.41) and 100 breast (1:02.71) at the 2019 MPSSAA 4A3A State Swim Championships. She also won the 200 IM in 2017 as a freshman (2:03.81) and in 2018 as a sophomore (2:02.36), and she won the 100 breast in 2018 (1:03.86).

In club swimming Belyakov represents Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club. She is coming off a strong meet at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, in which she scored in the 100 breast (10th), 200 breast (10th), 100 IM (15th), 50 breast (15th), and 200 IM (23rd), and went lifetime bests in the 200 free, 50/200 breast, and 100 IM. Last summer, at the long course version of the same meet, she was an A-finalist in the 100 breast (5th), 200 breast (6th), and 50 fly (6th).

Belyakov would have been the Blue Devils’ top breaststroker this past season, in both the 100 breast and the 200 breast. Her best times would have made the C finals in both the 100 and the 200 at 2019 ACC Championships. Duke didn’t score in the 100 but sophomore Halle Morris picked up a point with her 24th-place finish in the 200. Belyakov would have been just shy of scoring in the 200 IM; it took 2:00.85 to get a second swim at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.10

100 breast – 1:01.67

200 breast – 2:14.69

100 fly – 54.44

200 IM – 2:01.41

200 free – 1:50.82

