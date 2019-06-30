Top Swimming Recruit in Class of 2020 Regan Smith Makes College Decision

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The #1 ranked recruit in the girls’ class of 2020 Regan Smith has announced her verbal commitment to the Stanford Cardinal. Her announcement comes less than 24 hours after that of the class’ #6 recruit, Lillie Nordmann, also to the Cardinal. This leaves just one swimmer, #19 Janelle Rudolph, in the top 20 in the class to announce a verbal commitment.

Smith is currently the fastest 200 yard backstroker in history thanks to a 1:47.16 done at the Cary, North Carolina Sectional Championships in March. She is the 2nd-fastest 100 yard backstroker in history, with a 49.66 from that same meet. Only the defending NCAA Champion, Beata Nelson, has been faster (49.18) and only on one occasion.

She is also a member of the USA Swimming National Team. In 2017, when she was only 15 years old, she won both the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes at the FINA World Junior Championships, and finished 8th at the senior World Championships in the 200 back. That made her the youngest swimmer since 2007 to qualify for the FINA World Championships for the US.

In 2018, she tied for 1st in the 200 back, and was 3rd in both the 100 back and 200 fly, at the US National Championships. She built off that to earn her first senior-level international championship medal: a bronze in the 200 back at the Pan Pacific Championships.

Best Times in Yards/Meters:

50 free – 22.51/

100 free – 48.07/

200 free – 1:43.27

500y/400m free – 4:37.10

100 back – 49.66

200 back – 1:47.16

100 fly – 50.45

200 fly – 1:51.24

200 IM – 1:56.58

400 IM – 4:14.03

Smith will likely enter her freshman season at Stanford as the favorite to win the national title in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Her best time in the 100 and 200 fly fly would have both put her 5th at NCAAs in 2019. She will start her career penciled in for a minimum of 50 points at NCAAs for the 3-time defending champion Cardinal.

Stanford had the best freshman backstroker in the country in 2018-2019 as well, in Taylor Ruck,

This gives Stanford 2 of the top 6 commitments in the class: a rebound from 2019 when they only had 1 in the top 20 (#12 Alexandra Crisera).

Smith trains with Riptide in suburban Minneapolis

