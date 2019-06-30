6 Lillie Nordmann Verbally Commits to Join Sister at Stanford in 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lillie Nordmann, the second of four swimming sisters from The Woodlands, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to Stanford University for 2020-21. She will join her sister Lucie Nordmann who is currently finishing up her freshman year.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! Thank you to all my friends, family, coaches, and teachers who have helped me along the way. Go Card! 🌲”

Nordmann is the #6 recruit on our list of top-20 girls from the class of 2020. A junior at The Woodlands High School, she swims year-round for Magnolia Aquatic Club and excels in fly, IM and free. She swam the 200 free and 100 fly in high school this past season, winning the former (1:45.55) and coming in second in the latter (52.08, which was .08 under Dakota Luther’s 2018 Texas high school and 6A state record and .20 behind the winning and record-breaking time from Emma Sticklen).

Nordmann is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a member of USA Swimming’s National Junior Team. She was runner-up in both the 100 fly (52.45) and 200 fly (1:54.42), 4th in the 200 IM (1:58.14), and 7th in the 200 free (1:47.55) at 2018 Winter Juniors West. Her best SCY times rank her on four top-100 lists for 15-16 girls: 200 free (33rd), 100 fly (11th), 200 fly (3rd), and 200 IM (47th). In LCM, she opened up the 2019 season with new PBs in the 50 free (26.46), 200 free (2:02.59), and 200 back (2:24.65) at College Station Sectionals in March, and in the 50 fly (26.76) at Mare Nostrum in Barcelona.

Nordmann has had a stellar year, dropping 2.6 seconds in the 200 fly, 2 in the 200 free, 1.4 in the 200 IM, and .7 in the 100 fly. Stanford graduated Ella Eastin, the NCAA and American record-holder in the 200 fly, this year and will lose rising senior Katie Drabot after next season. Both were A-finalists in the 200 fly at 2019 NCAAs, while rising junior Brooke Forde swam in the B final. Nordmann’s best 200 fly time, swum in prelims, would have knocked Drabot into the B final and placed Nordmann in lane 8 of the A. Her best 100 fly time would have placed her 17th in prelims, within .09 of making the B final. The top Cardinal performer in the 100 was Amalie Fackenthal at 42nd in prelims.

Best Times:

200 fly – 1:53.62

100 fly – 52.08

200 IM – 1:58.14

200 free – 1:45.55

100 free – 49.60

50 free – 22.89

