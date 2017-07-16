Top 10 Instagram Posts from Team USA in Croatia

Check out what Team USA has been positing on social media at their taper camp in Opatija, Croatia. They have been sleeping, eating, swimming, and posting to Instagram on the coast of the Adriatic sea all week.  The team is staging in Croatia July 12-19 before they fly to Budapest where World Championships take place July 23-30th.

You can find the 2017 U.S. World Championship team’s Twitter and Instagram links HERE.

Here is a compilation of the top 10 posts from the team in Croatia so far this week:

10. Rookies Regan Smith and Dakota Luther Posing poolside after a practice.  “New places new faces”, good thing they didn’t drive there because this is what Regan, 15,  is doing this summer after having to reschedule her drivers test.

New places new faces🇺🇸–>🇭🇷

A post shared by Regan Smith (@regansmith4) on

9. Elizabeth Beisel with a stunning shot of the pool. She’s seen a lot of pools and if she rates it a 10/10 you know its real.

Training camp pool rating: 10/10

A post shared by Elizabeth Beisel (@ebeisel34) on

8. Ryan Murphy who hadn’t posted since last July in Rio broke his Instagram hiatus with a photo of him at “training camp”.

"Training" camp

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) on

7. Kathleen Baker and Katie Meili posing in the pool with a guest appearance on the right from Katie Ledecky.

Giving this pool and this friend a 10/10

A post shared by Kathleen Baker (@kathleenbaker2) on

6. Olivia Smoliga with Leah Smith at the “office”.

Just another day in the office 😊

A post shared by Olivia Smoliga (@osmoliga) on

5. Townley Haas with an awesome pool/ocean photo.

Some pretty great views from #opatija #trainingcamp

A post shared by Townley Haas (@townleyh) on

4. An Instagram video from Blake Pieroni of their home for the week.

Amazing view here in Croatia 🇭🇷 home for team USA for the next week

A post shared by Blake (@blakepieroni) on

3. Jacob Pebley making Boomerang cool again with team TYR.

Having fun with #TeamTYR in Croatia #Budapest2017

A post shared by Jacob Pebley (@jacob.pebley) on

2. Cody Miller signing autographs at Team USA’s open practice.

#TeamUSA had an open practice this AM🌤😎Weekend is finally here🙌🏼!! Time to play in the Adriatic🏖🍍#Croatia #Tapercamp

A post shared by Cody Miller (@codymiller) on

 

 1. The number 1 Instagram goes to Pace ClarkMelanie MargalisHali Flickinger, and Chase Kalisz with a new mixtape coming soon. We pre-ordered. Hopefully it’s carpool karaoke again.

Mixtape coming soon 🔥 #trainingcamp

A post shared by Pace Clark (@paceclark) on

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Top 10 Instagram Posts from Team USA in Croatia"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
AvidSwimFan

I’m excited! Go Team USA 🇺🇸.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
28 minutes 3 seconds ago
Swamfan

Ryan Murphey has definetly posted since last July….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes 56 seconds ago
75M FREE

That Team TYR clip is baller. <3

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Kierra Smith

Kierra Smith

Kierra Smith Kierra Smith is a Canadian breaststroke specialist and NCAA champion. Born Feb. 1, 1994 in Vancouver, Smith is a student-athlete at the University of Minnesota and was the 2015 200-yard breaststroke NCAA Champion with the third fastest 200 breaststroke time in NCAA history. University of Minnesota 2012-2013 As a freshman Smith made …

Read More »