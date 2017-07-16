Check out what Team USA has been positing on social media at their taper camp in Opatija, Croatia. They have been sleeping, eating, swimming, and posting to Instagram on the coast of the Adriatic sea all week. The team is staging in Croatia July 12-19 before they fly to Budapest where World Championships take place July 23-30th.
You can find the 2017 U.S. World Championship team’s Twitter and Instagram links HERE.
Here is a compilation of the top 10 posts from the team in Croatia so far this week:
10. Rookies Regan Smith and Dakota Luther Posing poolside after a practice. “New places new faces”, good thing they didn’t drive there because this is what Regan, 15, is doing this summer after having to reschedule her drivers test.
9. Elizabeth Beisel with a stunning shot of the pool. She’s seen a lot of pools and if she rates it a 10/10 you know its real.
8. Ryan Murphy who hadn’t posted since last July in Rio broke his Instagram hiatus with a photo of him at “training camp”.
7. Kathleen Baker and Katie Meili posing in the pool with a guest appearance on the right from Katie Ledecky.
6. Olivia Smoliga with Leah Smith at the “office”.
5. Townley Haas with an awesome pool/ocean photo.
4. An Instagram video from Blake Pieroni of their home for the week.
3. Jacob Pebley making Boomerang cool again with team TYR.
2. Cody Miller signing autographs at Team USA’s open practice.
1. The number 1 Instagram goes to Pace Clark, Melanie Margalis, Hali Flickinger, and Chase Kalisz with a new mixtape coming soon. We pre-ordered. Hopefully it’s carpool karaoke again.
3 Comments on "Top 10 Instagram Posts from Team USA in Croatia"
I’m excited! Go Team USA 🇺🇸.
Ryan Murphey has definetly posted since last July….
That Team TYR clip is baller. <3