Top 10 Instagram Posts from Team USA in Croatia

Check out what Team USA has been positing on social media at their taper camp in Opatija, Croatia. They have been sleeping, eating, swimming, and posting to Instagram on the coast of the Adriatic sea all week. The team is staging in Croatia July 12-19 before they fly to Budapest where World Championships take place July 23-30th.

You can find the 2017 U.S. World Championship team’s Twitter and Instagram links HERE.

Here is a compilation of the top 10 posts from the team in Croatia so far this week:

10. Rookies Regan Smith and Dakota Luther Posing poolside after a practice. “New places new faces”, good thing they didn’t drive there because this is what Regan, 15, is doing this summer after having to reschedule her drivers test.

New places new faces🇺🇸–>🇭🇷 A post shared by Regan Smith (@regansmith4) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

9. Elizabeth Beisel with a stunning shot of the pool. She’s seen a lot of pools and if she rates it a 10/10 you know its real.

Training camp pool rating: 10/10 A post shared by Elizabeth Beisel (@ebeisel34) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

8. Ryan Murphy who hadn’t posted since last July in Rio broke his Instagram hiatus with a photo of him at “training camp”.

"Training" camp A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

7. Kathleen Baker and Katie Meili posing in the pool with a guest appearance on the right from Katie Ledecky.

Giving this pool and this friend a 10/10 A post shared by Kathleen Baker (@kathleenbaker2) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

6. Olivia Smoliga with Leah Smith at the “office”.

Just another day in the office 😊 A post shared by Olivia Smoliga (@osmoliga) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

5. Townley Haas with an awesome pool/ocean photo.

Some pretty great views from #opatija #trainingcamp A post shared by Townley Haas (@townleyh) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

4. An Instagram video from Blake Pieroni of their home for the week.

Amazing view here in Croatia 🇭🇷 home for team USA for the next week A post shared by Blake (@blakepieroni) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

3. Jacob Pebley making Boomerang cool again with team TYR.

Having fun with #TeamTYR in Croatia #Budapest2017 A post shared by Jacob Pebley (@jacob.pebley) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

2. Cody Miller signing autographs at Team USA’s open practice.

#TeamUSA had an open practice this AM🌤😎Weekend is finally here🙌🏼!! Time to play in the Adriatic🏖🍍#Croatia #Tapercamp A post shared by Cody Miller (@codymiller) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

1. The number 1 Instagram goes to Pace Clark, Melanie Margalis, Hali Flickinger, and Chase Kalisz with a new mixtape coming soon. We pre-ordered. Hopefully it’s carpool karaoke again.