Tomer Frankel’s 48.18 Personal Best Takes Down Supersuited Israeli 100 Free Record

2023 ISRAELI CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, June 7th – Saturday, June 10th

Wingate Institute

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

The final day of the 2023 Israeli Championships saw another national record go down at the hands of Tomer Frankel.

Just a day after producing a new Israeli standard in the men’s 100m fly, 22-year-old Frankel busted out the best time of his career en route to 100m free gold.

Frankel got to the wall in a mark of 48.18, destroying the previous national record of 48.93 Nimrod Shapira Bar-Or put on the books over a decade ago at the supersuited 2009 World Championships.

Frankel opened in 22.94 and closed in 25.24 to establish the new mark, easily surpassing his previous career-quickest of 49.08 earned at the 2022 World Championships.

Frankel’s new PB of 48.18 clears the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 48.51 needed for Fukuoka and ranks the Indiana University-based swimmer 16th in the world this season.

Although runner-up in the race, Denis Loktev, also dipped under the old record by snagging silver in 48.54, he fell painstakingly short of the 48.51 A standard. Loktab’s effort was also a new personal best, annihilating his prior PB of 49.37 registered last year.