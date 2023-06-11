Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tomer Frankel’s 48.18 Personal Best Takes Down Supersuited Israeli 100 Free Record

2023 ISRAELI CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2023 Israeli Championships saw another national record go down at the hands of Tomer Frankel.

Just a day after producing a new Israeli standard in the men’s 100m fly, 22-year-old Frankel busted out the best time of his career en route to 100m free gold.

Frankel got to the wall in a mark of 48.18, destroying the previous national record of 48.93 Nimrod Shapira Bar-Or put on the books over a decade ago at the supersuited 2009 World Championships.

Frankel opened in 22.94 and closed in 25.24 to establish the new mark, easily surpassing his previous career-quickest of 49.08 earned at the 2022 World Championships.

Frankel’s new PB of 48.18 clears the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 48.51 needed for Fukuoka and ranks the Indiana University-based swimmer 16th in the world this season.

Although runner-up in the race, Denis Loktev, also dipped under the old record by snagging silver in 48.54, he fell painstakingly short of the 48.51 A standard. Loktab’s effort was also a new personal best, annihilating his prior PB of 49.37 registered last year.

