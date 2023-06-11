Jake Foster Swims Personal Best 1:00.22 100 Breaststroke on Night 2 in Austin

2023 SOUTH TEXAS OPEN

June 9-12, 2023

LCM

Austin, Texas

Meet Mobile: “2023 ST TXLA Texas Open”

Most of the swimmers who compete for Texas are racing in their home pool this weekend.

Highlighting the second night of swimming was Jake Foster who swam a personal best time of 1:00.22 in the 100 breaststroke. His personal best coming into the meet was a 1:00.88 which he swam a few weeks at the Pro Swim-Mission Viejo.

Jake Foster has now dropped over a second and a half in the event so far this season as his best prior to this spring was a 1:01.85 from August 2019. He now is the fourth fastest American in the event so far this season, sitting behind Nic Fink (59.77), Michael Andrew (59.98), and Cody Miller (1:00.04).

Jake Foster had a big swim in the 200 breast on night 1 of the meet this weekend as he swam a 2:09.39, his second fastest swim ever. He leads Americans so far in the event this season.

Highlighting the 100 breast on the women’s side was Lydia Jacoby who swam a 1:06.30. Jacoby has consistently been in the 1:05high and 1:06low range recently. A few weeks ago, she swam her fastest time in the 100 breast since winning gold in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her 1:05.84 leads Americans so far this season.

Last April, Jacoby’s season-best came in finals of International Team Trials as she swam a 1:06.21 for fourth, missing the Worlds team by 0.09 seconds.

Carson Foster also highlighted night 2 swimming a 1:56.80 in the 200 IM. He was slightly faster a few weeks ago as he swam a 1:56.51 in Austin as well, but now he has shown that he can consistently swim a 1:56 200 IM before Trials that will happen in a few weeks.

Carson Foster‘s personal best in the event is a 1:55.71 which he swam to win silver at 2022 Worlds, finishing right behind Leon Marchand of France. His swim from this weekend is his fifth-fastest ever.

Carson Foster is currently the second-fastest American in the event so far this season, sitting right behind Shaine Casas who also trains at Texas as a pro.