Lydia Jacoby Swims 1:05.84 100 Breaststroke, Her Fastest Time Since Tokyo

2023 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

  • Mare Nostrum Record – 1:04.82, Yulia Efimova (RUS) 2017
  • World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:07.35

GOLD – Lydia Jacoby (USA), 1:05.84
SILVER – Martina Carraro (ITA), 1:06.87
BRONZE – Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 1:07.08

Lydia Jacoby swam a new season-best touching in a 1:05.84 in Barcelona on day 1 of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

That was Jacoby’s fastest time since she won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she swam a 1:04.95 there in finals. Today’s swim was also her sixth-fastest swim ever.

Jacoby’s Top 100 Breast Times:

  • 1:04.95, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Finals)
  • 1:05.28, 2020 Olympic Trials (Finals)
  • 1:05.52, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Prelims)
  • 1:05.71, 2020 Olympic Trials (Semifinals)
  • 1:05.72, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Semifinals)
  • 1:05.84, 2023 Mare Nostrum (Finals)

Last summer, Jacoby’s season best came in finals of International Team Trials as she swam a 1:06.21 for fourth, missing the Worlds team by 0.09 seconds. Prior to today, she was already faster this season as she swam a 1:06.09 to win the event at Pro Swim-Westmont in the middle of April.

Jacoby’s swim from today now ranks her at #3 in the world during the 2022-2023 season. Only Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova (1:04.92) and Tes Schouten (1:05.71) of the Netherlands have been faster.

Although she missed the US Worlds team last summer, Jacoby’s time from today would have won gold at 2022 Worlds in Budapest as Italy’s Benedetta Pilato won in a 1:05.93, finishing just ahead of Anna Elendt (Germany) who touched in a 1:05.98. Elendt and Jacoby are training partners at Texas.

This past March, Jacoby won the women’s 100 breaststroke NCAA title touching in a 57.03. She just finished up her freshman season at Texas.

In This Story

Troyy
7 hours ago

Unless Australia has a breaststroke miracle at trials the US are gonna dominate the medley relay.

18
-1
Reply
Tracy S
8 hours ago

Jacobi is the really deal and she doesn’t bully young swimmers or boast that she’s the hardest training swimmer on earth.

22
-13
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Tracy S
8 hours ago

Taking a pot shot at Lilly King?

1
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Tracy S
5 hours ago

You don’t know that first thing for sure.

2
-2
Reply
Lap Counter
10 hours ago

What did Ruta go in the B heat? I can’t find those B results!
Here are the FINA point standings after Day 1: https://competicions.natacio.cat/2023/TICB2023/BestPerformance.pdf

5
-1
Reply
Jimmyswim
Reply to  Lap Counter
9 hours ago

Someone said below it was a 1:06.3. Also pretty fast in-season but definitely not as impressive as Jacoby.

8
0
Reply
Summer is Titmus' Sleep Paralysis Demon
11 hours ago

I’m wanting her to win the 100br in Japan. Is it only her and King in 100br convo in US?

9
-6
Reply
wow
Reply to  Summer is Titmus’ Sleep Paralysis Demon
11 hours ago

Based on performances this year, it looks like it. Lazor’s been 1:05.3 but doesn’t look to be in great form. Dobler has been 1:06.1 and seems to be the biggest threat to those two, and Douglass could be in contention if she focuses on it/opts to swim it at Trials. But it’s looking like Jacoby/King for the spots on the Worlds team.

15
-1
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  wow
Reply to  wow
10 hours ago

Annie Lazor has been well off the pace in the W 100 BR during calendar year 2023.

https://www.swimcloud.com/swimmer/111511/

1
-9
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Summer is Titmus’ Sleep Paralysis Demon
11 hours ago

At the age of 21, Kaitlyn Dobler has posted a personal best time of 1:06.19 in the women’s 100 meter breaststroke to date.

https://www.swimcloud.com/swimmer/357169/

2
-9
Reply
Summer is Titmus’ Sleep Paralysis Demon
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
8 hours ago

Lily King’s reign of terror is over, I fear.

5
-11
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Summer is Titmus’ Sleep Paralysis Demon
8 hours ago

All will be revealed at the 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships.

0
-1
Reply
wow
11 hours ago

Unrelated but Ruta Meilutyte 1:06.3 in the B-Final

20
-2
Reply
Merrill Lynmon Roe
11 hours ago

1:05.84 is very fast — especially for someone who has only celebrated 5 birthdays (born on Feb. 29, 2004)!

I’m a big Lydia fan.

49
0
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Merrill Lynmon Roe
11 hours ago

Lydia Jacoby posted five sub 1:06 performances in calendar year 2021.

https://www.swimcloud.com/swimmer/1157953/

2
-10
Reply
Weinstien-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Merrill Lynmon Roe
9 hours ago

Lydia Jacoby (W) is capable of swimming the (W) 100 meter breaststroke (long course meters) in 1:04.95 as evidenced by her performance in the finals of the Women’s 100 meter breaststroke at the 2020 Olympic Games (Tokyo, Japan) (Event held in 2021).

0
-1
Reply
Gummy Shark
11 hours ago

I’m feelin’ like Jacoby

3
-1
Reply
swimfan
12 hours ago

looking at those top times and wow she really delivers under pressure thats for sure

23
0
Reply

