Lydia Jacoby Swims 1:05.84 100 Breaststroke, Her Fastest Time Since Tokyo

2023 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA
- Wednesday, May 17th & Thursday, May 18th
- Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 1:04.82, Yulia Efimova (RUS) 2017
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:07.35
GOLD – Lydia Jacoby (USA), 1:05.84
SILVER – Martina Carraro (ITA), 1:06.87
BRONZE – Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 1:07.08
Lydia Jacoby swam a new season-best touching in a 1:05.84 in Barcelona on day 1 of the Mare Nostrum Tour.
That was Jacoby’s fastest time since she won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she swam a 1:04.95 there in finals. Today’s swim was also her sixth-fastest swim ever.
Jacoby’s Top 100 Breast Times:
- 1:04.95, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Finals)
- 1:05.28, 2020 Olympic Trials (Finals)
- 1:05.52, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Prelims)
- 1:05.71, 2020 Olympic Trials (Semifinals)
- 1:05.72, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Semifinals)
- 1:05.84, 2023 Mare Nostrum (Finals)
Last summer, Jacoby’s season best came in finals of International Team Trials as she swam a 1:06.21 for fourth, missing the Worlds team by 0.09 seconds. Prior to today, she was already faster this season as she swam a 1:06.09 to win the event at Pro Swim-Westmont in the middle of April.
Jacoby’s swim from today now ranks her at #3 in the world during the 2022-2023 season. Only Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova (1:04.92) and Tes Schouten (1:05.71) of the Netherlands have been faster.
Although she missed the US Worlds team last summer, Jacoby’s time from today would have won gold at 2022 Worlds in Budapest as Italy’s Benedetta Pilato won in a 1:05.93, finishing just ahead of Anna Elendt (Germany) who touched in a 1:05.98. Elendt and Jacoby are training partners at Texas.
This past March, Jacoby won the women’s 100 breaststroke NCAA title touching in a 57.03. She just finished up her freshman season at Texas.
Unless Australia has a breaststroke miracle at trials the US are gonna dominate the medley relay.
Jacobi is the really deal and she doesn’t bully young swimmers or boast that she’s the hardest training swimmer on earth.
Taking a pot shot at Lilly King?
You don’t know that first thing for sure.
What did Ruta go in the B heat? I can’t find those B results!
Here are the FINA point standings after Day 1: https://competicions.natacio.cat/2023/TICB2023/BestPerformance.pdf
Someone said below it was a 1:06.3. Also pretty fast in-season but definitely not as impressive as Jacoby.
I’m wanting her to win the 100br in Japan. Is it only her and King in 100br convo in US?
Based on performances this year, it looks like it. Lazor’s been 1:05.3 but doesn’t look to be in great form. Dobler has been 1:06.1 and seems to be the biggest threat to those two, and Douglass could be in contention if she focuses on it/opts to swim it at Trials. But it’s looking like Jacoby/King for the spots on the Worlds team.
Annie Lazor has been well off the pace in the W 100 BR during calendar year 2023.
At the age of 21, Kaitlyn Dobler has posted a personal best time of 1:06.19 in the women’s 100 meter breaststroke to date.
Lily King’s reign of terror is over, I fear.
All will be revealed at the 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships.
Unrelated but Ruta Meilutyte 1:06.3 in the B-Final
1:05.84 is very fast — especially for someone who has only celebrated 5 birthdays (born on Feb. 29, 2004)!
I’m a big Lydia fan.
Lydia Jacoby posted five sub 1:06 performances in calendar year 2021.
Lydia Jacoby (W) is capable of swimming the (W) 100 meter breaststroke (long course meters) in 1:04.95 as evidenced by her performance in the finals of the Women’s 100 meter breaststroke at the 2020 Olympic Games (Tokyo, Japan) (Event held in 2021).
I’m feelin’ like Jacoby
looking at those top times and wow she really delivers under pressure thats for sure