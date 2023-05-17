Lydia Jacoby Swims 1:05.84 100 Breaststroke, Her Fastest Time Since Tokyo

2023 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 1:04.82, Yulia Efimova (RUS) 2017

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:07.35

GOLD – Lydia Jacoby (USA), 1:05.84

SILVER – Martina Carraro (ITA), 1:06.87

BRONZE – Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 1:07.08

Lydia Jacoby swam a new season-best touching in a 1:05.84 in Barcelona on day 1 of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

That was Jacoby’s fastest time since she won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she swam a 1:04.95 there in finals. Today’s swim was also her sixth-fastest swim ever.

Jacoby’s Top 100 Breast Times:

1:04.95, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Finals)

1:05.28, 2020 Olympic Trials (Finals)

1:05.52, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Prelims)

1:05.71, 2020 Olympic Trials (Semifinals)

1:05.72, 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Semifinals)

1:05.84, 2023 Mare Nostrum (Finals)

Last summer, Jacoby’s season best came in finals of International Team Trials as she swam a 1:06.21 for fourth, missing the Worlds team by 0.09 seconds. Prior to today, she was already faster this season as she swam a 1:06.09 to win the event at Pro Swim-Westmont in the middle of April.

Jacoby’s swim from today now ranks her at #3 in the world during the 2022-2023 season. Only Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova (1:04.92) and Tes Schouten (1:05.71) of the Netherlands have been faster.

Although she missed the US Worlds team last summer, Jacoby’s time from today would have won gold at 2022 Worlds in Budapest as Italy’s Benedetta Pilato won in a 1:05.93, finishing just ahead of Anna Elendt (Germany) who touched in a 1:05.98. Elendt and Jacoby are training partners at Texas.

This past March, Jacoby won the women’s 100 breaststroke NCAA title touching in a 57.03. She just finished up her freshman season at Texas.