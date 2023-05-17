The Top Uncommitted Recruits In The Girls’ High School Class of 2024

Although the majority of high-end recruits in the high school class of 2024 have announced their collegiate commitments over the past number of months, there are still a few instant-impact swimmers available in the class.

On the girls’ side, this includes three recruits ranked in our top 10 last year and another who earned a spot in the top 20, led by top-ranked Katie Grimes.

#4 Levenia Sim, #10 Annika Parkhe, and#15 Emily Thompson are also uncommitted, as is another swimmer featured in our “Best of the Rest” section, Sofia Plaza.

The reason for these swimmers not being committed yet could be any one of a number of things, including:

They haven’t made a decision yet They’ve committed privately but haven’t made it public yet They’ve chosen a school with special entrance requirements. These schools, like the Ivies and U.S. Military Academies, have long eschewed earlier commitments. We’ve missed their commitment announcement (we looked really hard though). They’ve decided to skip college and go pro. They’ve decided to go to college and not swim.

Note that this doesn’t include international recruits.

RANKED SWIMMERS REMAINING

*HM = Honorable Mention, BOTR = Best of the Rest

1. Katie Grimes – Sandpipers of Nevada – Las Vegas, NV

Best Times:

400 IM: 3:57.02 (best in class)

1650 free: 15:26.17 (best in class)

1000 free: 9:22.11 (best in class)

500 free: 4:29.53 (best in class)

200 free: 1:43.83 (best in class)

200 fly: 1:52.28 (best in class)

200 IM: 1:55.33

200 back: 1:51.46

100 back: 52.89

100 fly: 52.63

Grimes isn’t just the top recruit in this class, she’s one of the best female swimmers in the United States.

As the 2022 World Championship silver medalist in the women’s 1500 free and 400 IM, Grimes’ clear focus is on Worlds this summer in Fukuoka and ultimately the Paris Olympics in 2024.

It’s possible that Grimes opts to turn professional and not go the NCAA route, but that seems unlikely. She’s a better long course swimmer than she in short course, but still would’ve won the 500 free, 1650 free and 400 IM at the 2023 NCAAs with her best times.

4. Levenia Sim – TNT Swimming – Spanish Fort High School – Spanish Fort, AL

Best Times:

100 back: 51.03 (best in class)

100 fly: 51.69 (best in class)

200 back: 1:53.53

200 fly: 1:56.56

200 IM: 1:58.45

100 free: 49.26

50 free: 23.20

Sim has the ability to step in and score at NCAAs right away based on her personal best times, with her 100 back and 100 fly PBs both the fastest in the class. Her 100 back best of 51.03 would’ve made the ‘A’ final at the 2023 NCAAs.

She’s also elite in the 200 back, 200 fly and 200 IM and will bring a versatile skillset to whichever schools she opts for.

10. Annika Parkhe – Patriot Aquatic Club – Deerfield High School – Deerfield, IL

Best Times:

200 free: 1:45.21

500 free: 4:45.67

100 fly: 52.13

200 fly: 1:57.18

100 back: 53.15

200 back: 1:58.48

100 free: 49.44

50 free: 22.79

Parkhe is one of the top mid-distance freestylers in the class, and leveled up her 100 fly in November in 52.13 to give her a third true top-tier event.

She’s also coming off of lowering her best times in the 50 free (22.79) and 100 free (49.44) at the Illinois Senior Championships in March.

15. Emily Thompson – Greater Somerset County YMCA– Ridge High School – Basking Ridge, NJ

Best Times:

400 IM: 4:09.05

200 IM: 1:56.85

200 fly: 1:56.42

100 fly: 52.51

100 back: 54.41

200 back: 1:56.21

200 breast: 2:15.36

50 free: 23.09

100 free: 50.25

200 free: 1:49.36

Thompson is incredibly versatile and continuously improving, having reset her best time in all of the events listed above over the past 11 months.

She’s a very strong medley swimmer, with her PBs in the 200 and 400 both under the time required to earn an NCAA invite last season, and is within striking distance in the fly events.

BEST OF THE REST

Sofia Plaza – SwimMAC Carolina – Myers Park High School – Charlotte, NC

Best Times:

400 IM: 4:13.40

200 IM: 2:00.47

200 breast: 2:12.54

100 breast: 1:02.76

SwimMAC’s Plaza made strides in her two primary events at Winter Juniors – East in December, setting new best times to place sixth in the 200 breast (2:12.54) and ninth in the 400 IM (4:13.40). She also lowered her PB in the 200 IM in February, clocking 2:00.47 at the NCHSAA 4A Championships to place fourth.

OTHER NOTABLES

North Bay Aquatics’ Lila Heffernan is certainly a name to watch for, as she took a significant leap forward in March at the Speedo Sectionals in Carlsbad, bringing her best time down from 1:49.27 to 1:46.38 in the 200 free. She also broke 50 seconds for the first time in the 100 free at that meet, and earlier this month, went another PB 49.41 to take third at the CIF State Championships.

NBAC’s Ana Hazlehurst is another swimmer who has burst onto the scene this year, setting sizeable lifetime bests to hit a Junior Nationals cut in the 100 fly in early February and then doing the same in the 100 and 200 breast later that same month.