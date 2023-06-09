Tomer Frankel Posts 51.14 Israeli Record In 100 Butterfly, Qualifies For Paris

2023 ISRAELI CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, June 7th – Saturday, June 10th

Wingate Institute

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Day 1 Recap

Results

Day two of the 2023 Israeli Championships saw another national record bite the dust, this time at the hands of Tomer Frankel.

Competing in the men’s 100m fly, 22-year-old Frankel hit a time of 51.14 to produce a new lifetime best. His gold medal-worthy performance knocked over half a second off of the previous national record of 51.79 Gal Cohen Groumi put on the books at the 2022 World Championships.

Frankel’s performance dipped under the 51.96 World Aquatics ‘A’ standard needed for this summer’s World Championships, as well as cleared the 51.93 needed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After the race, Indiana University-based Frankel said, “I am coming after a busy year in college, but I was very consistent throughout the season in training and competitions and I arrived in Israel hungry to compete. The guys in college, friends and family supported me. The criterion for Paris is a milestone, there is still a lot to do and in order to reach the top of the top.”

University of Michigan-based Groumi was indeed in the pool, taking on the men’s 200m IM where he nabbed silver in 2:03.09. Winning the event was the 31-year-old father of 3, Yakov Toumarkin. Toumarkin registered a mark of 2:00.25 for gold; however, his outing fell short of the 1:59.53 needed fur Fukuoka.

Additional day two winners included Anastasia Gorbenko logging a time of 59.07 to win the women’s 100m fly while the 19-year-old national record holder also topped the women’s 50m back podium in a mark of 28.17.

Leah Polonsky hit the qualification time for Fukuoka in the women’s 200m IM. She touched in 2:12.31 to beat the field by over 7 seconds en route to victory.

Cal-based Polonsky’s result also represents a new lifetime best, beating out her PB of 2:12.65 from December 2020.