1:00/2:10 Breaststroker Kaylee Hamblin Announces Transfer to East Carolina from NC State

Kaylee Hamblin from Waxhaw, North Carolina, has announced her intention to transfer to East Carolina University after two years at North Carolina State University. She wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at East Carolina University starting this fall to eventually pursue a Nursing degree, and finish out my last two years of NCAA eligibility!! With NC State not offering the academic program I wanted, I was faced with a very difficult decision this year and I could not be more excited and proud of the choice I’ve made!

Thank you to my NC State family for everything over the past two years. It truly has been an honor and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities, memories, and friendships the past two years have given me. Raleigh will always have a piece of my heart!!”

Hamblin graduated from Parkwood High School and joined the Wolfpack in the fall of 2021. She was the 2021 NCHSAA 3A State Champion in the 100 breast with a then-PB of 1:00.35. At NC State, she improved her breaststroke times to 1:00.07/2:10.79 at the Bulldog Last Chance NCAA-qualifying meet her sophomore season, winning the 100 and placing third in the 200.

Those two times alone would have been worth 54 points for East Carolina at the 2023 AAC Championships, where the women’s team finished sixth out of nine teams. In addition to her A-final potential in the 100/200 breast, Hamblin will add firepower to ECU’s medley relays.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:00.07

200 breast – 2:10.79

200 IM – 2:05.77

50 free – 24.14

Hamblin will join the Pirates with class of 2027 commit Elena Dinehart.