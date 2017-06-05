SwimSwam Pulse: 73% Pick Kalisz To Win Pro Swim Series

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the winner of the men’s Pro Swim Series points:

RESULTS

Question: Which man will win the 2017 Pro Swim Series?



Chase Kalisz – 73.1%

Josh Prenot – 17.0%

– 17.0% Daiya Seto – 5.4%

Jacob Pebley – 3.1%

Other – 1.5%

Almost three-quarters of voters picked Chase Kalisz to beat Josh Prenot for the 2017 Pro Swim Series points title.

Our poll ran in the week leading up to the Santa Clara stop of the Pro Swim Series. That was coming off of back-to-back 18+ point outings for Kalisz, who had charged to tie Prenot atop the standings after Prenot’s absence in Atlanta. But over the weekend, both men took on lighter event loads, only winning one event apiece and remaining tied at 43 points. That means the series title (and the one-year BMW lease) will come down to U.S. Nationals, which takes place later this month in Indianapolis.

Once again, voters went with momentum, picking the hard-charging Kalisz as they did Katie Ledecky, who’s been making a similar post-NCAA charge on current women’s point leader Melanie Margalis. Ledecky also bowed out of several of her key events in Santa Clara, slowing her momentum but still climbing to within one point of Margalis in another battle that will come down to U.S. Nationals’ double-point event in Indy.

