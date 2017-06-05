10 Germans cracked qualification times for Junior World Championships

Ten youngsters were able to dip under the tough German nomination times for the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis (August 23rd – 28th, 2017).

The official nomination of the team will follow later this week. At the moment, these swimmers went under the reqired times at the German National Age Group Championships last week in Berlin:

Anna Kroniger (born 2000) 200m breaststroke in 2:30,24; Philipp Brandt (1999) 100m breaststroke in 1:01,92 and 200m breaststroke in 2:14,08; Wassili Kuhn (1999) 200m breaststroke in 2:14,53; Eric Friese (1999) 100m butterfly in 53,63 and Luca Nik Armbruster (2001) in 53,63 (new German age group record); Angelina Köhler (2000) 50m freestyle in 25,51 (new German age group record); Isabel Gose (2002) 200m freestyle in 1:59,40; Josha Salchow (1999) 200m backstroke in 2:00,99; Julia Mrozinski (2000) 200m butterfly in 2:10,86 and Celine Rieder 800m freestyle in 8:37,58.

On the women’s side, Maya Tobehn (born 2002) collected the most titles with 7 gold medals. En route to her victories she perfomed very well in the 100m butterfly in 1:00,27, 200m IM in 2.16,79, 100m backstroke in 1:02,20, 100m freestyle in 56,13, 200m backstroke in 2:15,74, 50m butterfly in 27,02, 50m backstroke in 29,41. All events were swum with prelims and finals (except the 800m and 1500m freestyle).

Perhaps Maya will get a chance to compete at the Junior World Championships because her name wasn’t on the list for the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in July in Hungary. (Note: the German swimmers can only participate at ONE of the season’s major events.) And the young lady was close to some nomination standards and was the fastest of all female swimmers in the 100m butterfly (1:00,27, nomination standard 1:00,71 for prelims and 59,87 for finals) at the German Age Group Nationals and now sits on the fourth place in the German national ranking in 2017.

Another very fast German Youngster is 14-year old Rosalie Kleyboldt, she convinced with a 2:16,19 in the 200m butterfly and was nominated for the EYOF.

Isabel Gose, now 15 years old, competed at the 2016 SC World Championships in Canada and she will try to better her personal best times in the 200m and 400m freestyle at the upcoming German National Championships to get a spot in the 2017 German World Chamionships team: She must reach in prelims/finals a time of 1:58,68/1:58,09 in the 200m freestyle and 4:10,57 in the heats of the 400m freestyle. She wasn’t tapered for the German National Age Group Championships and set her best times in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:59,12 and in the 400m freestyle (4:12,71) in April at the Swim Cup in Eindhoven – also untapered.

Sonnele Öztürk (19) bettered the 21-year old German national age group record in the 200m backstroke and stayed under 2:10 for the first time in her life with 2:09,98. Sonnele trained two years for this new personal best time and now holds the age group records for the 13-, 14-, 15-, 17- and 19-year old women. If she could repeat this fast swim at the German National Championships, she will make it into the German team.

German qualification times for 2017 World Junior Championships and 2017 European Junior Championships:

Women Men

(Born 2000-2003) (Born 1999-2002)

Prelims Finals Finals Prelims

0:26,34 0:25,84 50m Freestyle 0:22,76 0:23,19

0:56,64 0:55,48 100m Freestyle 0:49,97 0:50,76

2:02,95 2:01,71 200m Freestyle 1:50,54 1:51,45

4:15,11 400m Freestyle 3:54,39

8:44,00 800m Freestyle

1500m Freestyle 15:25,76

1:11,53 1:09,27 100m Breaststroke 1:01,99 1:03,55

2:33,21 2:30,39 200m Breaststroke 2:15,34 2:17,93

1:03,02 1:01,42 100m Backstroke 0:55,24 0:56,13

2:15,22 2:12,95 200m Backstroke 2:01,61 2:03,06

1:00,71 0:59,87 100m Butterfly 0:54,02 0:54,65

2:17,33 2:12,71 200m Butterfly 2:00,41 2:01,93

2:17,48 2:15,10 200m IM 2:02,67 2:04,16

4:47,01 400m IM 4:25,23