Grevers: “I’m not sure what I’ll do when Rocket leaves (Video)

  1 Coleman Hodges | June 05th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BACK:

  1. Ryan Murphy– 53.48
  2. Matt Grevers– 53.90
  3. Grigory Tarasevich– 54.16

Cal’s Ryan Murphy busted out a season best time of 53.48, leading the race from start to finish. Murphy now moves up to #6 in the world rankings, just a hundredth ahead of Justin Ress’ performance at Charlotte UltraSwim. Team USA veteran Matt Grevers was the only other man to break 54 tonight, clocking in at 53.90 to take silver.

Murphy’s teammate Jacob Pebley (55.02) was just off the podium, taking 4th behind Russian Olympian Grigory Tarasevich (54.16).

1 Comment on "Grevers: “I’m not sure what I’ll do when Rocket leaves (Video)"

BobB

This is a fantastic interview. Humble, realistic, and complimentary of his awesome coach Rick. Well done Grevers. Class act.

