Grevers: “I’m not sure what I’ll do when Rocket leaves (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BACK:

Cal’s Ryan Murphy busted out a season best time of 53.48, leading the race from start to finish. Murphy now moves up to #6 in the world rankings, just a hundredth ahead of Justin Ress’ performance at Charlotte UltraSwim. Team USA veteran Matt Grevers was the only other man to break 54 tonight, clocking in at 53.90 to take silver.

Murphy’s teammate Jacob Pebley (55.02) was just off the podium, taking 4th behind Russian Olympian Grigory Tarasevich (54.16).