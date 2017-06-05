No Set Date to Return to Competition for Missy Franklin

In a recent interview with Reuters, five-time gold medalist and world record holder Missy Franklin confirmed that she has not set a specific timeline for her return to racing.

“When I return competitively it’s going to be for me and no one else,” Frankin told Reuters. “It’s hard when you get to a certain level because other people start putting their goals and aspirations on you. But I have an incredible situation right now, and when it’s time I’ll sit down and go over what I want to accomplish and what it’s going to take.”

Franklin has been spending lots of her time on charity work recently, touring with USA Swimming’s Make A Splash foundation to teach swimming and spread the importance of learning how to swim. That isn’t to say she hasn’t been swimming– since undergoing double shoulder surgery for bursitis, she has been training at Cal with head Cal men’s coach Dave Durden.

Still, Franklin is in no rush to get back to racing, and is spending more time on herself and other passions.

“It’s been great going to practice, not to train for an event, but just because I want to be there,” Franklin said. “That’s something really special that I haven’t experienced in quite a while. Twenty-two is an age when you’re really just trying to figure out who you are and what you want to do with your life. I’ll always love swimming but what it means changes with you as you grow.”