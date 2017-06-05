Michael Andrew explains how his training has changed recently (Video)

  Coleman Hodges | June 05th, 2017

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 IM:

  1. *(T-1)* Michael Andrew– 2:00.48
  2. (T-1)* Jay Litherland– 2:00.48
  3. Michael Weiss– 2:02.12

Georgia’s Jay Litherland landed once again on top of the podium, but this time he shared that spot with age group star Michael Andrew. The 2 swimmers traded the lead throughout the race. Andrew took the lead on fly, while Litherland outpaced him to touch first after the backstroke leg. Andrew once again took the lead on the breaststroke leg, but Litherland made big moves on the freestyle leg. At the finish, they touched simultaneously, as both won gold with a pair of 2:00.48s.

2 Comments on "Michael Andrew explains how his training has changed recently (Video)"

Bigly

Drop the intensity is a taper. When USRPT is not USRPT.

7 minutes 55 seconds ago
bobo gigi

He should train with Philippe Lucas. It would fix his last 50s on freestyle.

2 minutes 53 seconds ago
