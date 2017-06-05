Michael Andrew explains how his training has changed recently (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 IM:

Georgia’s Jay Litherland landed once again on top of the podium, but this time he shared that spot with age group star Michael Andrew. The 2 swimmers traded the lead throughout the race. Andrew took the lead on fly, while Litherland outpaced him to touch first after the backstroke leg. Andrew once again took the lead on the breaststroke leg, but Litherland made big moves on the freestyle leg. At the finish, they touched simultaneously, as both won gold with a pair of 2:00.48s.