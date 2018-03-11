Stravius doubles on Day 3 of FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Sarcelles

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Sarcelles
- Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11, 2018
- Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)
- Centre Aquatique Christiane et Guy Canzano, Sarcelles
- 50m
The final day of competition at the 2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille-Muffat Sarcelles opened with a thrilling come-from-behind win by Jaz Carlin of Bath (GBR) over Denmark’s Katrine Bukh Villesen. Carlin back-halved her race, splitting 1:03.0/1:05.0/1:04.3/1:02.8 to finish in 4:15.13. Villesen (4:15.49) nearly evenly-split her 200s; she was out in 1:02.7 and home in 1:03.6, with two 1:04-mids in the middle. It was good racing all around, and while Carlin was 1.3 seconds off her winning time in Nice, it was a great way to kick off the final session.
Denmark’s Pernille Blume provided her own excitement at the end of the afternoon, clocking the world’s #8 time of 53.73 in a blow-out win of the women’s 100 free. Blume split her race 25.86/27.87 and finished in clear water, 1.9 seconds ahead of fellow Danes Julie-Kepp Jensen (second with 55.65) and Mie-Oe Nielsen (fourth, 56.30), and Germany’s Reva Foos (third, 56.06).
Another exciting final was the women’s 100 breast, wherein Matilde Schroder of Denmark used a strong second half to out-touch Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier) and Germany’s Anna Elendt. The trio finished with respective times of 1:10.01, 1:10.27, and 1:10.83. Deberghes won this event in Nice with 1:10.58.
France’s Marie Wattel (Montpellier Métropole Natation) won the 100 fly with 59.25. Out in 26.89, she was a full body length up at the turn, but was nearly run down on the back half by Greece’s Anna Ntountounaki (59.49) and Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann (59.71), both of whom out-split her by 8/10 over the final 50 meters. All three were faster than the winning time in Nice (Charlotte Bonnet’s 59.81). In another much faster final than in Nice a month ago, Germany’s Jenny Mensing won the 200 back in 2:11.72, 6 seconds faster than runner-up Kira Toussaint of Netherlands (2:17.77) and 2.5 ahead of the winner in Nice, France’s Camille Gheorghiu (2:14.22).
Jérémy Stravius of Amiens won both his events on Sunday. He opened with a 53.04 in the 100 fly and ended the session with a 22.87 in the 50 free. In the fly, Stravius got out to an early lead (24.87 at the 50) and held on to come home with a half body length lead over second-place Viktor Bromer of Denmark (53.63) and third-place Noe Ponti of Switzerland (54.59). The 50 free was much closer; Stravius just touched out Yalim Acimis of Turkey (22.95) and Amiens teammate Maxime Grousset (22.99).
Top-seeded Mewen Tomac of Amiens claimed the men’s 200 back crown in 2:02.31. Greece’s Georgios Spanoudakis was out first, leading by nearly a full second at the 50 wall already. Mewen closed to within half a body length at the 100, then cruised home for the win. Hungary’s David Verraszto, meanwhile, nearly 2 seconds behind Spanoudakis at the 50, gained on the Greek with each successive 50 and wound up in second place with 2:03.11 to Spanoudakis’ 2:03.83.
In a repeat of the 50 breast, Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga got the edge on Lithuania’s Giedrius Titenis. Kamminga was out just a tick faster, and as the two came back with identical back-half splits, he was able to get his hand to the wall first, winning 1:01.35 to 1:01.58.
Sunday Finals
- Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle – Jaz Carlin (GBR) 4:15.13
- Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Calum Jarvis (GBR) 1:50.92
- Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly – Marie Wattel (FRA) 59.25
- Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly – Jérémy Stravius (FRA) 53.04
- Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke –Jenny Mensing (GER) 2:11.72
- Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke – Mewen Tomac (FRA) 2:02.31
- Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke – Matilde Schroder (DEN) 1:10.01
- Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke – Arno Kamminga (NED) 1:01.35
- Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle – Pernille Blume (NED)
- Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle – Jérémy Stravius (FRA) 22.87
Saturday Finals
- Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle –Dimitrios Negris (GRE) 3:52.85
- Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Marie Wattel (FRA) 2:00.07
- Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke – Marco Koch (GER) 2:11.60
- Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke – Fanny Deberghes (FRA) 2:30.93
- Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke – Chris Walker-Hebborn (GBR) 55.26
- Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke – Mie-Oe Nielsen (DEN) 59.90
- Men’s 200 Meter Butterfly – Viktor Bromer (DEN) 1:57.73
- Women’s 200 Meter Butterfly – Katrine Bukh Villesen (DEN) 2:13.45
- Men’s 200 Meter IM – David Verraszto (HUN) 2:01.03
- Women’s 200 Meter IM – Siobhan Marie O’Connor (GBR) 2:13.54
- Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle – Jérémy Stravius (FRA) 49.60
- Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle – Pernille Blume (DEN) 24.48
Friday Finals
- Women’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Marie Kuntzmann (FRA) 17:15.97
- Men’s 800 Meter Freestyle – David Verraszto (HUN) 8:08.96
- Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Jaz Carlin (GBR) 8:37.11
- Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Dimitrios Negris (GRE) 15:19.45
- Women’s 400 Meter IM – Katrine Bukh Villesen (DEN) 4:51.57
- Men’s 400 Meter IM – David Verraszto (HUN) 4:17.96
- Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke – Mie-Oe Nielsen (DEN) 28.28
- Men’s 50 Meter Backstroke – Jérémy Stravius (FRA) 25.42
- Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke – Anna Elendt (GER) 31.67
- Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke – Arno Kamminga (NED) 27.89
- Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Marie Wattel (FRA) 26.16
- Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Manuel Leuthard (SUI) 24.52
Prize Money
Sarcelles stage
- 1st – gold medal and 400 €
- 2nd – silver medal and 200 €
- 3rd – bronze medal and 150 €
General rankings
Top 5 after Stage 1
|Women’s Rankings
|Men’s Rankings
|Charlotte Bonnet
|28 points
|David Verrazto
|19 points
|Fantine Lesaffre
|18
|Giedrius Titenis
|15
|Fanny Deberghes
|15
|Paul-Gabriel Bedel
|13
|Lara Grangeon
|14
|Jeremy Desplanches
|12
|Anja Crevar
|11
|Damien Joly
|11
The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated:
- 7000 € – 1st in total points
- 3500 € – 2nd in total points
- 2000 € – 3rd in total points
- 1500 € – 4th in total points
- 1000 € – 5th in total points
