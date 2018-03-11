Stravius doubles on Day 3 of FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Sarcelles

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Sarcelles

Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11, 2018

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)

Centre Aquatique Christiane et Guy Canzano, Sarcelles

50m

The final day of competition at the 2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille-Muffat Sarcelles opened with a thrilling come-from-behind win by Jaz Carlin of Bath (GBR) over Denmark’s Katrine Bukh Villesen. Carlin back-halved her race, splitting 1:03.0/1:05.0/1:04.3/1:02.8 to finish in 4:15.13. Villesen (4:15.49) nearly evenly-split her 200s; she was out in 1:02.7 and home in 1:03.6, with two 1:04-mids in the middle. It was good racing all around, and while Carlin was 1.3 seconds off her winning time in Nice, it was a great way to kick off the final session.

Denmark’s Pernille Blume provided her own excitement at the end of the afternoon, clocking the world’s #8 time of 53.73 in a blow-out win of the women’s 100 free. Blume split her race 25.86/27.87 and finished in clear water, 1.9 seconds ahead of fellow Danes Julie-Kepp Jensen (second with 55.65) and Mie-Oe Nielsen (fourth, 56.30), and Germany’s Reva Foos (third, 56.06).

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE Cate AUS

CAMPBELL 2 Bronte

CAMPBELL AUS 52.96 2 Taylor

RUCK CAN 52.96 4 Menghui

ZHU CHN 53.40 5 Sarah

SJOSTROM SWE 53.43 6 Emma

McKEON AUS 53.49 7 Charlotte

BONNET FRA 53.72 8 Margo

GEER USA 53.74 View Top 26»

Another exciting final was the women’s 100 breast, wherein Matilde Schroder of Denmark used a strong second half to out-touch Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier) and Germany’s Anna Elendt. The trio finished with respective times of 1:10.01, 1:10.27, and 1:10.83. Deberghes won this event in Nice with 1:10.58.

France’s Marie Wattel (Montpellier Métropole Natation) won the 100 fly with 59.25. Out in 26.89, she was a full body length up at the turn, but was nearly run down on the back half by Greece’s Anna Ntountounaki (59.49) and Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann (59.71), both of whom out-split her by 8/10 over the final 50 meters. All three were faster than the winning time in Nice (Charlotte Bonnet’s 59.81). In another much faster final than in Nice a month ago, Germany’s Jenny Mensing won the 200 back in 2:11.72, 6 seconds faster than runner-up Kira Toussaint of Netherlands (2:17.77) and 2.5 ahead of the winner in Nice, France’s Camille Gheorghiu (2:14.22).

Jérémy Stravius of Amiens won both his events on Sunday. He opened with a 53.04 in the 100 fly and ended the session with a 22.87 in the 50 free. In the fly, Stravius got out to an early lead (24.87 at the 50) and held on to come home with a half body length lead over second-place Viktor Bromer of Denmark (53.63) and third-place Noe Ponti of Switzerland (54.59). The 50 free was much closer; Stravius just touched out Yalim Acimis of Turkey (22.95) and Amiens teammate Maxime Grousset (22.99).

Top-seeded Mewen Tomac of Amiens claimed the men’s 200 back crown in 2:02.31. Greece’s Georgios Spanoudakis was out first, leading by nearly a full second at the 50 wall already. Mewen closed to within half a body length at the 100, then cruised home for the win. Hungary’s David Verraszto, meanwhile, nearly 2 seconds behind Spanoudakis at the 50, gained on the Greek with each successive 50 and wound up in second place with 2:03.11 to Spanoudakis’ 2:03.83.

In a repeat of the 50 breast, Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga got the edge on Lithuania’s Giedrius Titenis. Kamminga was out just a tick faster, and as the two came back with identical back-half splits, he was able to get his hand to the wall first, winning 1:01.35 to 1:01.58.

Prize Money

Sarcelles stage

1st – gold medal and 400 €

2nd – silver medal and 200 €

3rd – bronze medal and 150 €

General rankings

Top 5 after Stage 1

Women’s Rankings Men’s Rankings Charlotte Bonnet 28 points David Verrazto 19 points Fantine Lesaffre 18 Giedrius Titenis 15 Fanny Deberghes 15 Paul-Gabriel Bedel 13 Lara Grangeon 14 Jeremy Desplanches 12 Anja Crevar 11 Damien Joly 11

The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated: