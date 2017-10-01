Sprint Free/Flyer Eien McGee Announces Verbal Pledge to Tennessee

Eien McGee, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, from Jackson, Mississippi, has announced via social media his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for 2018-19.

“I’m excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to The University of Tennessee. Go Vols, Baby!”

McGee is a senior at Hartfield Academy and one of Mississippi’s consistently top prep swimmers according to The Clarion-Ledger, who selects him to the annual All-State First Team every year. After years with Performance Elite Aquatics, he moved to Mississippi Makos Swim Team this past long course season. McGee is a polyvalent swimmer who excels at the shorter end of the distance range and across strokes, but primarily in fly and free. At the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship, he competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 back (29th), 50 fly (35th), 100 fly, and 200 fly, securing a lifetime best in the 50 back. He had gone a PB in the 50 free at 2016 Winter Juniors, breaking the 21-second barrier for the first time. In long course season this summer he registered best times in the 50 back and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 22.51

100 fly – 49.82

50 free – 20.99

100 free – 45.56

200 free – 1:40.46

50 back – 23.54

100 back – 51.78

I'm excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to The University of Tennessee. Go Vols, Baby! @Vol_Swim @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/noCISlIUug — Eien Mcgee (@eien_mcgee) October 1, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].