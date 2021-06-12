Six Aussies Earn Olympic Roster Spots Through Day 1 Of Trials

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day 1 of the Australian Olympic Trials brought the heat, as several swimmers etched their names onto the roster for next month’s Games in Tokyo, Japan. Although not every event had qualifiers, we saw two national records go down and multiple personal bests logged as evidence the nation’s best have brought their A-game to this highly-anticipated competition.

The women’s 100m fly saw just one qualifier in the form of Olympic medalist Emma McKeon but the versatile 27-year-old did it up in style. Throwing down a massive time of 55.93, McKeon established not only a new lifetime best in the event in which she placed 6th in Rio, but she registered a new Australian and Oceanic Record in the process.

The other Australian record was wiped out by Brendon Smith en route to topping the men’s 400m IM podium. The NY Breaker fired off the swim of his life, hitting the wall in 4:10.04 as a new Aussie standard. Behind him was Se-Bom Lee, with the Carlile Swimming Club also getting onto the roster with a PB of 4:14.16.

The men’s 400m freestyle was an absolute showdown, as the top 5 finishers all scored times beneath the Australian qualification time for the Olympics. Elijah Winnington led the way in a new lifetime best of 3:42.65 while veteran Jack McLoughlin also notched his roster spot for silver in 3:43.27. We reported that the reigning Olympic champion in the event, Mack Horton, was shut out in 3rd place and will not have a chance to defend his gold in Tokyo.

Although he didn’t nail a time quick enough for an individual bid in the men’s 100m breaststroke event, we’re including Zac Stubblety-Cook on the consideration roster as the breaststroke on the Australian medley relays.

Aussie Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 1: