Simonas Bilis Already Ahead Of 100 Free Winning Time From Windsor

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

The 2016 Short Course World Champion in the men’s 100m freestyle, Simonas Bilis of Lithuania, has already surpassed the time it took him to win this event 2 years ago.

After establishing himself as the 5th seed of the morning in a mark of 46.65, the 25-year-old cranked out an even quicker mark of 46.46 to claim the 7th seed and earn a lane for tomorrow night’s final.

In Windsor back in 2016, Bilis won the men’s 100m freestyle world title in a time of 46.58, a time that checked-in as the Lithuanian National Record, as well as the Baltic swimming record. His 46.46 effort this even shaved .06 off of that time and establishes him yet again as the fastest Lithuanian ever.

Splits comparison between Bilis’ old and new National Record 100m free:

22.01/24.57 = 46.58

22.07/24.39 = 46.46

Bilis already made history last night by becoming the first Lithuanian ever to dip under the 21-second threshold in the men’s SCM 50 freestyle. His time of 20.99 earned the former NC States stand-out a 4th place finish.