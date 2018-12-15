Pellegrini Blasts 1:52.66 Split As Italian Women Down 4×200 Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

The Italian women broke their National Record for the second straight time in the women’s 4×200 free relay, first doing so in the prelims and then again in the final.

In the heats, they clocked 7:44.82 to lower the previous mark of 7:46.01 set at the 2012 World Championships in Istanbul. In tonight’s final, they dropped the record all the way down to 7:43.18 on the strength of a 1:52.66 3rd leg from Federica Pellegrini.

That gave Pellegrini, who is the only returning member from that 2012 team, the 2nd fastest split among swimmers with a relay exchange in the field. Wang Jianjiahe of China was quickest in 1:52.52, as they broke the world record in 7:34.08. Australian Ariarne Titmus was faster than everyone from a flat start in 1:52.22.

Italy ended up finishing 6th, and their team was made up of the same four swimmers who broke the record in prelims: Margherita PanzieraErica Musso, Pellegrini and Simona Quadarella.

Check out a comparison of the splits between the three record breaking teams below:

Italy, 2012 SC Worlds Italy, 2018 SC Worlds (Prelims) Italy, 2018 SC Worlds (Final)
Mizzau – 1:57.23 Panziera – 1:56.78 Panziera – 1:56.71
Nesti – 1:56.76 Musso – 1:56.13 Musso – 1:56.65
Carli – 1:57.71 Pellegrini – 1:54.09 Pellegrini – 1:52.66
Pellegrini – 1:54.31 Quadarella – 1:57.82 Quadarella – 1:57.16
7:46.01 7:44.82 7:43.18

