See 2440 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 2840 Swim Jobs.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

THE MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD COACH

MOR is a USA Swimming Gold Medal club the past 4 years with 650 swimmers. The Raleigh Area is a hot spot for swimming with a summer league of over 85 teams and 11,000 swimmers from which to draw.

ASSISTANT COACH-SWIMATLANTA HAMILTON MILL

SwimAtlanta is seeking qualified candidates for lead and assistant coaching positions with our competitive Age Group and Senior programs

GEORGIA SOUTHERN SWIM & DIVE VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Georgia Southern University is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Coach Position. This position will assist the Swimming & Diving program with the organizing, planning and coaching of the Swimming & Diving team.

LEAD 10&U DEVELOPMENT COACH/CAMP AND CLINIC DIRECTOR

TEAM Eugene Aquatics has an opening for an enthusiastic Lead 10&U Development Coach and Camps and Clinics Director for our year-round competitive swim team.

DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY GA COACH

Delta State University is a small state school located in Cleveland, Mississippi. We are a member of the New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference (NSISC), and a member institution of the NCAA Division 2 level.

DRYLAND CERTIFIED COACH

The SURGE Strength brand of RITTER is focused on building better athletes to generate faster swimmers. Become a part of the RITTER Team as a Dryland Certified Coach and join us in this mission.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

This Associate Head Coach will report to the Director of Competitive Swimming & Head Coach and will be a key part of the TYDE Staff Leadership Team

LEAD ASSISTANT COACH

The Lakota Family YMCA is looking for a highly qualified swim coach to fill the position of Lead Assistant Coach for our year-round YMCA/USA swim team.

JUNIOR TEAMS SITE SUPERVISORS/COACHES (PART-TIME/FULL-TIME)

The Mission Viejo Nadadores Swim school is actively seeking applicants for the position as Site Supervisor/Coach, to begin duties on September 1st, 2020. We are looking for enthusiastic coaches who can make swimming fulfilling and relevant for both pre-competitive and recreational swimmers.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH WITH SSAN

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is seeking qualified applicants for a FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH. SSAN is a year-round swim team in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming. In our 12th year, with a roster of 300 athletes, we are seeking an experienced coach to work with our Home school and Age Group Programs.

LIFEGUARD – CLEVELAND YMCA

Looking for a Lifeguard position? All year around? Check out Lifeguard opportunities with the YMCA of Greater Cleveland.

HEAD COACH – FULL TIME, SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Applications submitted by August 15, 2020 will receive priority review from the Head Coach Hiring Committee. Anticipated start date is September 2020. The position shall remain open until filled.

MINNETONKA SWIM CLUB FULL TIME HEAD JUNIOR COACH

Minnetonka Swim Club is a nationally competitive swim team of 300+ athletes with a rich 10 year history. Minnetonka Swim Club has achieved Level 4 Club Recognition. Minnetonka is a suburb located west of Minneapolis. The team is focused on excellence and inclusion, and institutional support that is second to none. (see Minnetonka Aquatics and Minnetonka Swim Club)

MINNETONKA SWIM CLUB FULL TIME HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Minnetonka Swim Club is a nationally competitive swim team of 300+ athletes with a rich 10 year history. Minnetonka Swim Club has achieved Level 4 Club Recognition. Minnetonka is a suburb located west of Minneapolis. The team is focused on excellence and inclusion, and institutional support that is second to none. (see Minnetonka Aquatics and Minnetonka Swim Club)

PART TIME AGE GROUP COACH

South Carolina Swim Club began in 2016 as a merger of two existing swim teams, the Mount Pleasant Swim Club (MPSC), and the LTP Racing Club in Mount Pleasant, SC. Swimmers train in four pools located in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston, SC.

TIGER SHARK SWIM TEAM HEAD AGE GROUP/ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

Provide swim instruction in a safe, positive learning environment. Assist in supporting the mission and vision of Tiger Shark Swim Team and promoting our programs throughout the community.

DIVING COACH – ASHLAND UNIVERSITY

Ashland University is currently searching for a new part time diving coach. In this unique position, this coach will have opportunities to learn and grow their coaching style with the resources of one of the best athletic departments in DII. This is a part time stipend position.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – MCAC – UNIVERSITY CLUB OF PALO ALTO

Five to six UC Masters swim practices per week plus partial weekend swim meet coverage*. Five to six Age Group (MCAC) swim practices per week plus partial weekend swim meet coverage

FULL TIME SENIOR/AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking an experienced, organized, and positive Coach to help bring our club to the next level. This position is year-round. You will be working with Senior swimmers working towards qualifying for Sectionals and beyond. Also, you will be working with Age Group swimmers working towards qualifying for Age Group Championships.

SIRENS ASC SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING COACH IN MALTA

Sirens ASC is one of Malta’s leading artistic swimming clubs. The club is currently seeking to recruit an Artistic Swimming Coach on a full time basis to work with our competitive age group teams, with a main focus on our 13-15 age group and Junior age group.

CINCINNATI AQUATIC CLUB, OF OHIO – AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACHING POSITIONS

We are looking for an 8 and under lead group coach who would be working 3 days per week approximately 1.5 hours and cover a few one day meets as well. Two of the practice are in the evenings on Monday and Wednesday an one mid-day Saturday.

LIFEGUARD

Looking for a Lifeguard position? All year around? Check out Lifeguard opportunities with the YMCA of Greater Cleveland.

AQUATICS COMPETITIVE SWIMMING SUPERVISOR

The Competitive Swimming Supervisor supervises their respective group(s) in accordance with the values, purposes, and policies of the Columbia Association. He or she is responsible for the overall running of the Columbia Aquatics Association (Clippers) Private lesson program.

AQUATICS COMPETITIVE SWIMMING ASSISTANT OPERATIONS MANAGER

Columbia Association, headquartered in Howard County, Maryland, is known for engaging our diverse community, cultivating a unique sense of place, and enhancing the quality of life in Columbia, Maryland, all thanks to the efforts of our remarkable team members.If you share in our passion for teamwork and our vision, we want you to fast-forward your career with us at Columbia Association.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Opportunities also include coaching with Pinnacle Racing – VT; our postgrads and professional training group training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Assist with Camps & Clinics, as well as opportunities to travel with the team to both dual and championship meets.

AGE GROUP DIVE COACH

COM is a privately held non-profit aquatic sports facility, housing an indoor diving facility, a 50M Olympic swimming pool, 2 competition pools (7 pools total), a comprehensive physical therapy clinic and gym located in Midland, Texas. COM is not like any other facility in the county, and our staff is unlike any other group in the country.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

AGE GROUP COACH- ANNAPOLIS SWIM CLUB (ASC)

ASC is looking for an enthusiastic age group coach to primarily work with our 10 & Under swimmers. Preferably looking for candidates to have 2-3 years previous coaching experience, and to feel comfortable leading groups with prepared practices, and a strong ability to teach and correct stroke technique. The hired coach will be expected to work 4 evenings per week, although this can be flexible.

HEAD COACH CWSC, CRAIG, ALASKA

Exciting employment opportunity in Craig Alaska! The Craig Waverunner Swim Club is in search of a new Head Swim Coach. The Waverunners are a parent owned and operated USA Swimming Club. The position is hired through the City of Craig, Alaska and the job position includes being the Head Swim Coach, Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor at the Craig Aquatic Center.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The successful candidate will be actively involved in the recruitment, retention, and day to day operations of the Saint Vincent College Swimming Program. The position includes: a living stipend of $5,000 and a tuition waiver to enroll in a graduate program at Saint Vincent College. The anticipated start date is August 16, 2020.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH WITH SSAN

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is seeking qualified applicants for a FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH. SSAN is a year-round swim team in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming. In our 12th year, with a roster of 300 athletes, we are seeking an experienced coach to work with our Home school and Age Group Programs.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH AND ASSISTANT DIRECTOR FOR COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

Under the supervision of the Aquatic Center Director and Head Swim Coach, this position is responsible for assisting the head coach in developing a NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming program as well as management and running of the aquatic center.

EVENTS AND LIFEGUARD MANAGER

As the Events & Lifeguard Manager for the facility, the successful candidate will be accountable for leading team-oriented efforts to meet TAC’s high-quality standards in attracting, planning and organizing, and ultimately executing all activities related to hosting local, state, regional, and national level swim meets and events at the facility.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Sandhills Sandsharks Swim Team is accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. There is room for advancement for the right candidate.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The State College Branch of the YMCA of Centre County is seeking an experienced Head Swim Team Coach for their team of 150+ swimmers!

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Coto Coyote Swim Team is a year-round competitive swim team and a member of Southern California Swimming. We have approximately 80 athletes on our year-round team. We are looking for a hardworking and dedicated coach to fill our Head Age Group coaching position. We are looking for the right person to fill the position for our team and for our athletes.

ABERDEEN SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

The Aberdeen Swim Club (ASC), a USA Swimming club in Aberdeen, SD, is seeking an inspiring, energetic full time Head Coach with excellent leadership, communication and team building skills as well as technical expertise to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 120 athletes.

SWIMMER DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

The Merage Jewish Community Center of Orange County in Irvine, Ca is seeking a Specialist for the JCC Waves Swimming Team and Aquatics Department.

PART TIME DEVELOPMENTAL, AGE GROUP, AND SENIOR COACHES

The Virginia Gators of Charlottesville and the Virginia Gators of Crozet/Waynesboro are looking for Developmental, Age Group, and Senior Coaches for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. The Virginia Gators have had a long standing site in Charlottesville, Virginia and is adding two new locations the 2020-2021 season in Waynesboro, VA and Crozet, VA. It is certainly an exciting time to be a Gator!

ASSISTANT DIVE COACH

Illinois State University invites applications for the position of Assistant Dive Coach. This position will work under broad policy guidance and exercise sound judgment when making critical decisions in an ever-changing and dynamic environment. Independent and collaborative analysis will be conducted to solve problems, develop policies and procedures, and complete complex tasks associated with the position.

FULL TIME MOBILE SWIMMING TEACHER ON GRAND CAYMAN ISLANDS

Looking for happy Self Driven and Highly Motivated Experienced Full-Time Swimming Teacher that can teach from Baby classes, Learn to swim, stroke Improve classes all the way up to adults. You will need reliable transport and Clean and up to date Drivers license as you will be driving around the island teaching classes at Private Residencies.

HEAD COACH – WILLISTON SEA LIONS SWIM CLUB (ND)

The Williston Sea Lions (WSL) is seeking an experienced Head Coach who will be a dedicated, strong communicator and a positive motivator with exceptional leadership skills to direct the competitive swimming program in Williston, North Dakota. WSL has thrived in the competitive swimming arena for over 50 years, producing quality young swimmers and quality young adults.

SWIM LESSONS DIRECTOR

Are you a talented leader with a caring heart? If you have managerial experience, love kids and like the water, join Cypress Fairbanks (Fleet) at our award-winning swim school. We are seeking a swim director who will enjoy full and active evenings, spent working both in and out of the pool, constantly interacting with children, families, and coworkers. This is an opportunity to love your job where you will be creating exceptional experiences for customers and employees.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD COACH

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team is seeking a full time lead coach for our AG 3 Black and Pre Sr groups at our North Raleigh Site.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

SWIM COACH/ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

UWCSEA East Dragons Swim Team seeks an experienced and forward-thinking swim coach from August 2020. As Assistant and Development Coach, this person should display initiative and confidence, particularly when leading the Junior Squad and Age Group programmes. The candidate will also be confident coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever-changing and growing swim programme.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Lewis University is in need of a swimming Graduate Assistant. GA’s are Assistant Coaches at Lewis. You will have daily, hands on duties with swimmers.

DAVENPORT UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S)

This position has responsibilities that include assistant coaching, practice planning and recruitment. These responsibilities are performed in an ethical manner consistent with the University’s mission, and values which include diversity, equity, and inclusion.

SOUTH CAROLINA SWIMMING SPORT DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

SC Swimming, Inc is a Local Swim Committee (LSC) operating under the direction of USA Swimming. Our goal is to provide our members competitive swimming opportunities through local, state, and national meets, training and certifications for coaches and officials, and camps and educational events.

LAKE BELTON HIGH SCHOOL (TX) – HEAD SWIMMING COACH

Lake Belton High School in Belton, TX is looking for a Head Swimming Coach for the 2020-2021 school year. Lake Belton HS will open in the fall with freshman and sophomores, and will compete at the UIL-5A level.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN & WOMEN)

In the upcoming months, FAU Swim & Dive will be hiring an assistant coach.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The University of South Dakota is seeking applications for the position of Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach. This position is responsible for assisting the head coach in developing a NCAA Division I men’s and women’s swimming and diving program including but not limited to: recruitment of prospective student-athletes; training and development of team (both academically and athletically); liaison for academics and other departments on campus; assisting with camp and clinics, and administration.

FULL TIME HEAD SWIM COACH

This is a full time position in the Recreation Departments Aquatics Division and is under the direct supervision of the Aquatics Manager/Team CEO and in absence of the Aquatics Manager/Team CEO, the Recreation Director. The primary purpose of the Head Swim Coach is to provide outstanding service through warm interactions.

MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

To assist the head men’s and women’s swim coach in building and managing a dynamic team program where swimmers demonstrate exceptional skills while fully committed to the mission and goals of the university and adhering to all Atlantic East and NCAA rules and regulations.

WEB DESIGNER/PRODUCT DESIGNER NEEDED FOR THE REDESIGN SWIMOUTLET.COM

We are seeking a talented web designer/product designer to help us redesign the SwimOutlet.com website. SwimOutlet is the largest swim retailer in the US. This project should last 1.5 – 2 months

CATEGORY MANAGER, SWIMOUTLET.COM COMPETITIVE SWIM

The Category Manager, SwimOutlet.com Competitive Swim is responsible for the online merchandising strategy and driving sales growth by creating and optimizing a compelling assortment of products across all competitive swim categories.

TALLULAH FALLS SCHOOL SEEKS DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

The Director of Aquatics coordinates all functions of the Tallulah Falls School natatorium, creates appropriate user programs, effectively consults, collaborates and communicates with TFS constituents, and ensures coordination of all aquatic usage.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $75, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 105,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 694,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 329,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.