See 1664 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING COACH

University of Missouri – St. Louis, a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Women’s and Men’s Swimming Coach. This position is a 12-month full time position with benefits.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT AGE-GROUP COACH

Age-Group Coach – The position will assist the Head Coach and Head Age-Group coach in the development of the age-group program within MAC. This position will have primary on deck coaching responsibilities within the 11-12 and 10-u age groups.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH (FULL-TIME)

Founded in 1841, Fordham is the Jesuit University of New York, offering exceptional education distinguished by the Jesuit tradition to more than 15,100 students in its four undergraduate colleges and its six graduate and professional schools.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH & TEAM ADMINISTRATOR

This position will be the primary coach on our Discover Group and will manage team administration including, but not limited to, meet entries and billing, fundraising, team database and records, intrateam building events and parent volunteer committees. Additional Lifeguarding and/or Office hours will be added to maintain a 40 hour workweek, most of which is during slow times where Team Administration tasks can be completed.

SAN ANTONIO WAVE

A Club, A Team, A Family

The San Antonio Wave is a non-profit volunteer parent led organization dedicated to supporting swimming in San Antonio and the surrounding communities. The team averages between 250 and 300 swim team members. There is a guided age-group swimming program for swimmers age 6 and up from beginning levels to the most skilled, competitive swimmer.

DIVING COACH

Williams College, a Division III Institution and a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is accepting applications for the position of Diving Coach of the nationally ranked Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving programs. This part-time (26.5 hrs/wk), 9-month, regular appointment reporting directly to the Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving in all phases of the Men’s and Women’s diving program.

LEAD COMPETITIVE COACH AND LESSON COORDINATOR

The Highlands Dolphins Aquatic Club (https://www.teamunify.com/cahdac) located in the Highlands of San Mateo, California is hiring a Lead Competitive Coach, this position can either be part time or full time depending on the applicant availability and experience.

HEAD COACH POSITION SOUTH SHORE SAILS SWIM TEAM

The South Shore Sails is seeking an experienced, innovative and energetic head coach for our team. This person will be responsible for the development and growth of a competitive club from the developmental to elite levels. They should also have administrative skills and give strategic direction for long term planning and day to day training plans along with staff development. This is a full time, year round salaried position.

FOX VALLEY SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

FOX is a competitive club swim team serving approximately 500 swimmers ages six through college. FOX is recognized for swimmers competing at national and international events, including having US Olympic Trials qualifiers, Senior and Junior National swimmers, and age group champions.

AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking for coaches with hustle and a bias towards collaboration. Swim coaching is intense and we strive to work stronger, not longer. As such, we intend to evolve into a coaching team with two days off a week and a rolling day off after weekend meets.

HEAD SITE/HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

The Boise Y Swim Team is seeking qualified applicants for the full time position of Head Site/Age-Group Coach. The Head Site/Age-Group Coach will serve as the Head Coach at the Downtown Branch of the Boise Y Swim Team (a multi-facility program) and also serve as the Head Age-Group Coach for the overall program. The Boise Y is devoted to developing high-caliber swimmers and people. The ideal individual will possess qualities that demonstrate the YMCA mission and have proven experience with the development of age-group level swimmers.

ASSISTANT COACH – SWIMMING

Assists the head coach in all facets of the swimming program to ensure a quality program and successful Division I team. Assumes responsibility for at least two of the following swimming program operations: recruiting coordination, camps, academic supervision, community relations. Updates alumni and friends regarding the swimming program utilizing social media and other forms of communication. Interacts professionally with all internal and external customers using strong interpersonal skills.

LEVELS/AGE GROUP COACH

Florida Elite Swimming is a fun, instructive and competitive club swim team. We are a 501c3 non-profit USA Swimming organization, meaning every dollar brought into our program is focused back on providing the best for our families. From lessons to national level competition, we teach our swimmers how to love the sport of swimming while maintaining a focus on the fundamentals. Through our programs, athletes learn the skills to be successful in the water and also in life. We strive each day to show our kiddos the value of hard work, dedication and determination in and out of the water.

PART-TIME HEAD COACH

The Sea Lions Swim Team (SLST) is currently looking to fill the position of Head Coach. The Sea Lions call Eisenschmidt Pool in St. Helens, OR home and serve swimmers in Columbia County from Scappoose to Rainier. St. Helens is located on Highway 30 about 25 miles Northwest of downtown Portland.

PART TIME DISTANCE COACH

Swim San Diego is seeking applications for a distance swim coach within our organization. We are a growing team based at UCSD and looking at developing a distance based training group to attract and cultivate distance swimming. This includes both pool and open water.

LEAD COACH/ASSISTANT COACH

The Countryside YMCA has won 13 straight SWOYSL Championships including both Short Course and Long Course. We have produced many great swimmers that have gone on to swim in NCAA Division 1,2 and 3 along with NAIA. The Torpedoes program is made up of 200+ athletes.

PART TIME AGE GROUP COACH – TX – THE COLONY | FLOWER MOUND | KELLER

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

SENIOR COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club is currently accepting resumes for the position of Senior Coach. The ideal candidate must demonstrate sound knowledge of energy system training, advanced stroke mechanics and the ability to positively motivate and teach swimmers ages 12-18 years old. This coach would coach two groups with the primary responsibility of coaching our top 13-14 year old group, as well as assisting with our National Team Group.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH (X2 POSITIONS)

Alto Swim Club trains at multiple facilities in the Palo Alto area, including the Avery Aquatic Center on the Stanford University campus. The team’s mission is to offer the best developmental and high performance programs in the country. Alto Swim Club was formed in October 2018 and is the premier United States Swimming team in Palo Alto and Stanford, CA and the surrounding area. We are a team built by coaching professionals who are passionate about swimming.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH (PART TIME HOURLY)

The Burlingame Aquatic Club (http://www.burlingameaquatics.com), located in Burlingame, is a non-profit, public benefit organization that provides high quality aquatic programs for people of all ages. We operate out of the Burlingame Aquatic Center on the campus of Burlingame HS, and we work in conjunction with the City of Burlingame and its Parks & Recreation Department.

RENO AQUATIC CLUB – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Reno Aquatic Club (RENO) located in beautiful Reno, Nevada (USA) is seeking a dynamic, motivated, and skilled Head Age Group Coach for its year-round competitive swim program. Reno Aquatic Club has an impressive 45-year history and has produced American Record Holders, National Champions, multiple Olympic Trials qualifiers, and countless Division I student-athletes. Currently the team has a lot of momentum and is looking for an energetic Head Age Group Coach to help establish RENO as the premier team on the west coast.

AQUAKIDS SWIM TEAM SEEKS HEAD COACH

Aquakids Swim Team in Conway, AR has an immediate opening for a Head Coach. We are seeking a passionate coach committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to state and national levels. The team currently has around 75 registered swimmers ages 6-18. The team currently has swimmers qualified for Zones, Sectionals, NSCA Juniors and Junior Nationals.

AQUATICS LEAD

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Lead assists in supervising and managing the YMCA aquatic department and programs.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

This part-time, 10-month position will assist in the organization, implementation, and skill instruction of daily practice, and game-day preparation. Must demonstrate the ability to instruct the student/athletes (team) in all aspects of coaching in the absence of the head coach.

ASSISTANT COACH – ASHLAND UNIVERSITY SWIMMING & DIVING

Ashland University is an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), one of the most highly respected NCAA Division II conferences in the country. Ashland University offers a comprehensive 23-sport athletic program. The university is located off of Interstate 71 in Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus

FULL TIME COACHING POSITIONS

The Santa Clara Swim Club, located in the Silicon Valley, is seeking highly motivated, hard-working individuals for a full time coach position. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable about stroke mechanics and have good teaching and communication skills. This individual will also be enthusiastic, patient, and team-oriented.

ARENA USA CONTENT MARKETING COORDINATOR

The ideal candidate understands athletes, studies trends, thrives on culture, and uses this insight to create and share messages or imagery that excites and engages our fans across social networks, email, print media, video channels, and beyond!

ASSISTANT HEAD SWIMMING COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR – FULL TIME POSITION

FBST was formed on the Fort Belvoir Military Installation in 1974 as a private organization. It has since mobilized to the Fairfax County Recreation Centers surrounding Fort Belvoir to accommodate growth and access to more water. We are the most flexible swim team in the Metro DC area. We offer practices on afternoons/evenings/weekends and mornings. We have enjoyed a nice managed growth over the years and look to provide the best swimming technique and training to suit the needs of our athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Wilton Wahoos swim team (www.wywahoos.org), is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic part time Assistant Swim Coach(s) to join its staff and work with our Age Group program. The Wilton Wahoos swim team was recently named a Silver-medal club in the USA Swimming Club Excellence program and a Level 4 club in the USA Swimming Development program. We currently have approximately 300 swimmers in eight training groups ranging in age from 5-18 and abilities from beginners to Olympic Trials qualifiers.

AGE GROUP COACH (FULL-TIME)

The WTRC Sharks Swim Team, based in Centerville, OH, is looking for a positive, energetic, flexible, passionate, team-oriented and self-motivated coach to lead our Tiger (11-13 yr olds), Hammerhead (6-8 yr olds) and Lemon Shark (6 and Under) groups. The WTRC Sharks are a Volunteer Parent Board run 501-3(c) non-profit organization. We train at the Washington Township Rec Center (25 yard, 8 lanes) throughout the year, as well as, outdoor training at local pools (25 meter and 50 meter, 6-8 lanes) during the summer.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

At the Westfield Area YMCA, strengthening community is our cause. With a focus on developing the potential of kids, improving individual health and well-being, and giving back and supporting our neighbors, being a part of the Y will bring about meaningful change not just within yourself but in your community. Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, ability, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH-ALCOA TN

Prime Aquatics, based in Alcoa TN, located in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains is accepting applications for a part-time assistant coach for the upcoming short course season. Prime Aquatics is a USA Swimming year round swim program serving swimmers of all levels by offering programs in competitive swimming and lesson programs.

JUNIOR PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Peddie Aquatic Association (PAA) is seeking qualified applicants for the position Junior Program Director. PAA is a USA Swimming program owned and operated by the Peddie School, a private boarding high school located in central New Jersey. Peddie Aquatics has been named a Silver Medal Club in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program.

HEAD COACH, ELLENSBURG AREA SWIM TEAM

The ideal individual selected for this full-time position needs to be experienced in the day to day operation of a larger swim club, be self-motivated, organized, and an excellent motivator/communicator. The head coach of EAST will possess the ability to connect and maintain positive working relationships with swimmers, parents, and coaching staff alike.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Athletic Department seeks an Assistant Swim Coach. Reporting to the Head Swimming and Diving Coach, the incumbent will be the lead Senior Gold Swim Coach for the Retriever Aquatic Club and assist in managing the Aquatics Center

SWIM COACH

The work of the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

This position reports to the Head Swimming coach and is responsible to assist in all phases of a competitive intercollegiate Swimming and Diving program in compliance with NCAA conference, Northeast Conference (NEC), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and institutional rules and regulations.

PART TIME COACH – DAD’S CLUB SWIM TEAM

Candidates should have some coaching and swimming experience, be energetic with an understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic. Candidate must also be a team player who is able to work with other coaches in a leadership and assistant capacity

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Blue Legend Swim School is seeking a part-time/full-time swim coach to work with our group swim programs, which consist of Basic, Elementary, Intermediate, Advanced and Pro programs. This entails working with swimmers ages 4-15 years with a wide range of abilities. The assistant swim coach will oversee training activities of assigned groups and instruct group lessons focusing on technique, endurance, stroke development and drills, etc.

FULL TIME COACH & FACILITY MANAGER

This position will manage and oversee all general maintenance of our facility. This position will assist our Assistant General Manager to manage our lifeguard staff and make sure daily, weekly and monthly duties are being performed. This person will report to and work closely with our General Manager to coordinate facility repairs and improvement projects.

HEAD COACH – ALLIGATOR AQUATICS

Alligator Aquatics is a non-profit, parent board run organization. It is a well-established, long-standing organization, with a history of swimming excellence. Alligator Aquatics is centered around Arlington Heights, Illinois (located in the Northwest Chicago Suburbs) and draws swimmers from several surrounding towns.

HPAC – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced and accomplished career coach to lead our Age Group program and develop our 13&Under swimmers. Our age group program has grown significantly over the past 3 years from 75 to 120 members with continued growth expected. HPAC trains in a brand new, state of the art, 15 lane high school pool. We have and will continue to host swim meets with 700+ swimmers.

BIOLA UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Biola Assistant Swimming coach is responsible for aiding the Head Coach in establishing an effective, competitive, and successful team program, where student-athletes have a positive intercollegiate experience. The Assistant Coach must demonstrate strong administrative and technical coaching skills and be fully committed to the mission and goals of the Program, the Athletics Department, as well as the Institution.

KING UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Assist head coach in all aspects of the swim program. Such aspects include recruiting, planning workouts, supporting student-athletes, compliance obligations, driving vans, and traveling to meets and training trip. This job covers full tuition and pays a stipend of $8 per hour at 80 hours per month.

SOUTH PASADENA SEA TIGERS HEAD COACH

South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Club is seeking qualified individuals interested in the head coach position. A successful candidate will demonstrate a strong ability to develop and fine tune stroke technique in swimmers at varying levels and age groups. Candidate must possess strong leadership skills, a positive attitude and passion for teaching the fundamental stroke techniques. Must be a role model for swimmers of all ages and committed to fostering a positive and healthy environment.

INDIANA SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

Indiana Swim Club (ISC) was originally founded in 1955 as a competitive swimming program for children ages 5-21. As a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, ISC is run by a Board of Directors consisting of parents and other interested members of the community. ISC is a multi-site 200+ member of USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming, and Indiana Swimming, Inc. (ISI), the governing body for swimming in the state of Indiana.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH, DURANGO, COLORADO

DGO is a USA Swimming affiliated team. We currently have 75 plus swimmers in five progressive training groups: Copper, Bronze, Silver, Gold, & Platinum that train year-round with a staff of 2 certified coaches. These groups are designed to provide athletes with a fun team atmosphere where swimmers of similar ability and commitment practice together and TEAM is emphasized in a competitive setting.

FULL TIME SWIM COACH

COM Aquatics is located in Midland, TX. We own our own facility and have 280 swimmers on the team. We have a comprehensive, total team curriculum for in water and dry land skills that focus on long term athlete development. We value our swimmers as people and strive to create a life-changing environment where their success is certain.

