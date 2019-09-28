Scottsdale’s Bella Wylie Sends Verbal to Georgetown

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bella Wylie from Scottsdale, Arizona has made a verbal commitment to Georgetown University for 2020-21. Wylie is a senior at Paradise Valley High School who swims year-round for Scottsdale Aquatic Club. A versatile sprinter, she has the Winter Juniors standard in the 100 back and is a Futures qualifier in the 50/100 free. In high school swimming, Wylie competes in free and fly. She placed 4th in the 50 free (24.12) and 4th in the 100 fly (56.61) and swam lead-off for the 200 medley relay (27.42) and the 200 free relay (24.62).

In club swimming, Wylie had a strong long-course season, with a nearly 2-second year-over-year improvement in her 100m free (59.22) and a 3.3-second improvement in her 200 free (2:10.01). She went lifetime bests in the 50 free (27.25) and 100 free at Mt. Hood Sectionals, placing 16th and 14th, respectively. She also finaled in the 100 fly (1:05.03 for 27th place).

Georgetown women finished third at 2019 Big East Conference Championships, only 18.5 points behind runners-up Xavier. Wylie would have been an asset to the Hoyas as her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 50 free, 100 back and 100 fly and the B final of the 100 free. She also stands to add significant value to Georgetown’s relays, especially if she can shave a second of so off her 100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 55.66

50 back – 27.09

100 fly – 56.04

50 fly – 25.99

100 free – 52.01

50 free – 23.55

