Queens Men Top Davidson 153-65

Queens at Davidson

Davidson, North Carolina

Sept. 28, 2019

Queens 153-65

Results

Courtesy: Queens Athletics

DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s swimming team took to the road on Saturday morning to begin its NCAA Division II National Championship defense, competing against NCAA Division I institution Davidson College.

The Royals, winners of the last five NCAA Division II titles, won 11 events en route to a dominating performance against the Wildcats. Senior Dmytro Sydorchenko led the way with two race wins, claiming the top spot in the 50- and 100-Yard Freestyle.

Sophomore Luke Erwee was also a two-time winner in distance events, taking first place in both the 500- and 1,000-Yard Freestyle. The team’s third multiple race winner was fellow sophomore Skyler Cook-Weeks who won both the 200-Yard Freestyle and 200-Yard Backstroke, while another sophomore, Jan Delkeskamp, also won two races by earning gold in the 200-Yard I.M. and the 200-Yard Breaststroke.

Second-year swimmer Alex Kunert won the 200-Yard Butterfly to tally Queens’ final individual win of the meet. In the relays, the Royals opened with a victory in the 400-Yard Medley Relay from the foursome of Finn Howard, Delkeskamp, Kunert, and Brody Heck. The final relay win of the day came via the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team of Sydorchenko, Marcus Rogers, Howard, and Cook-Weeks.

The Royals are back in action again on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the team hosts NCAA Division III powerhouse Emory University at 10 a.m. in the Queen City.

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A tough test right out of the gates and an early-season measuring stick.

That’s what Davidson swimming coach John Young wanted for his Wildcat men in their season debut, and Saturday’s matchup with five-time Division II national champion Queens proved to be just that in Cannon Pool, as the Royals posted a 153-65 win.

The Wildcats’ best performance came in the 200-yard freestyle, as Ian Hentenaar (1:46.15) took second and was followed by teammates Ty McLaren (1:46.71) and Brian Hynes (1:48.91) in third and fourth.

Owen Corkery swam to second in the 200 backstroke (1:56.31) and the 400 medley relay team of Kevin Andrews, Will Tabor, Alex Strasser and Hynes (3:33.94) also placed second. Davidson took second and third in the 200 freestyle relay as the quartet of Hentenaar, Kilian Quinn, Andrews and McLaren posted a 1:25.76, and Jacob Jung, Patrick Kelly, Griffen Younger and Strasser touched the wall in 1:29.63.

Third-place finishes were turned in by Quinn in the 50 free (21.93), Kelly in the 200 individual medley (1:59.15), Hynes in the 100 free (48.33) and Drake Wielar in the 200 breaststroke (2:15.18).

The Wildcats picked up additional points in diving, as Daniel Valmassei and Drew Sheldon scored 309.85 and 291.05 in the 1-meter competition. In the 3-meter, Valmassei totaled 300.60 and Sheldon 250.05.