Blue Defeats Orange in Illinois Intrasquad Exhibition

Courtesy: Illinois Athletics

Results

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The University of Illinois swimming and diving team held its annual Orange and Blue Intra-squad exhibition Saturday at the ARC Pool. The Blue team defeated the Orange team for the second straight year, outscoring their opponent 118-99.

200 Medley Relay – Cano, McCord, Guerra, Anderson (1:49.03)

200 Freestyle – Abigail Cabush (1:56.27)

50 Freestyle – Kristin Anderson (:24.39)

200 Individual Medley – Michelle McCord (2:09.78))

100 Butterfly – Isabelle Guerra (:58.16)

100 Freestyle – Abigail Cabush (:54.02)

100 Backstroke – Jamie Kolar (:57.54)

500 Freestyle – Emily Martin (5:15.31)

100 Breaststroke – Divya Kale (1:07.06)

200 Freestyle Relay – Bolger, Cabush, Lynch, Anderson (1:39.67)

On the Boards

Sophomore diver Taylor Shegos led the way in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competition, finishing first in each event with a six-dive total of 263.85 and 251.40, respectively. Madelyn Crosby finished both events in second with a total of 212.55 in 1-meter diving, and 242.62 in 3-meter diving, followed by Erin Young with a six-dive total of 183.82 (1-meter) and 214.80 (3-meter).

Up Next

The Illini will host Indiana State at the ARC Pool on Friday, October 11. Meet action is set for 3 p.m. CT.