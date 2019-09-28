Kate Douglass and Paige Madden Each Win Four Events at UVA Intrasquad

- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Saturday, September 28, 2019
- Scores: Orange 235.5, Blue, 214.5
Take intrasquad results for whatever you think they’re worth, but swim fans got their first look at two of the top ranked recruiting classes in the nation, as the UVA Cavaliers split into Orange and Blue teams for their annual intrasquad meet.
Kate Douglass, the top-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2019, led Orange to victory with four victories. Douglass showed off her multi-discipline prowess with wins in the 300 IM (3:02.87), 50 free (22.23), 150 breast (1:33.59), and the 100 IM (53.39). It’s tough to put non-traditional events into context, but it’s worth noting that he 50 free time was only about a half second slower than her lifetime best of 21.67.
The UVA coaches are going to have a fun time putting together Douglass’ NCAA lineup, as she’s a likely a scoring threat in a bevy of events, as today’s results further indicated.
All-American and World University Games swimmer Paige Madden matched Douglass and led Blue by sweeping the distance events, as well the 150 back. She got things started with a win in the 800 free (7:54.21), then turned around and won the 150 free (1:16.29), before taking the 150 back (1:23.61) and the 300 free (2:53.15).
Her events today pretty much correlated with her NCAA lineup last season, where she finished 2nd in the 500 free, 5th in the 200 free, and 10th in the 2100 back.
Other women’s event winners
- 50 Back – Caroline Gmelich – 24.42
- 50 Breast – Alexis Wenger – 28.57
- 150 Butterfly – Abby Richter – 1:26.77
- 50 Butterfly – Jessica Nava – 24.87
On the men’s side, Cooper Wozencraft (Orange) and Keefer Barnum (Blue) won two events each. Wozencraft won the 150 free (1:10.50) and the 150 back (1:16.53), while Barnum swept the breaststrokes with times of 24.81/1:26.78.
One of the big holes the Cavalier men will need to fill this year will be butterfly, as they lost both Zach Fong and Bryce Keblish to graduation, but freshman Max Edwards took the first steps toward filling that hole, taking the 50 fly in 22.31.
Jack Walker won the 300 free with a time of 2:33.35. Walker was our #3 recruit in the boys high school class of 2019, and he and fellow freshman Jack Wright (#7 recruit and 2nd behind Walker in the 300 free today) should go a long way toward helping the UVA men build around the sprint free relays.
The Cavalier men had the #3 recruiting class in the nation, and they certainly made their presence known today as a third member of the class, Sean Conway, closed out the individual events with a 49.68 in the 100 IM.
Other men’s event winners:
- 800 Free – Justin Grender – 7:29.01
- 300 IM – Casey Storch – 2:48.57
- 50 Back – Joe Clark – 21.98
- 150 Butterfly – Ted Schubert – 1:18.04
- 50 Free – Oliver Rus – 20.66
The Virginia women ranked #3 in our initial power rankings, while the men’s ranking should come out early next week. The Cavaliers continue competition next week at the Trojan Invite.
