Kate Douglass and Paige Madden Each Win Four Events at UVA Intrasquad

Charlottesville, Virginia

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Full Results

Scores: Orange 235.5, Blue, 214.5

Take intrasquad results for whatever you think they’re worth, but swim fans got their first look at two of the top ranked recruiting classes in the nation, as the UVA Cavaliers split into Orange and Blue teams for their annual intrasquad meet.

Kate Douglass, the top-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2019, led Orange to victory with four victories. Douglass showed off her multi-discipline prowess with wins in the 300 IM (3:02.87), 50 free (22.23), 150 breast (1:33.59), and the 100 IM (53.39). It’s tough to put non-traditional events into context, but it’s worth noting that he 50 free time was only about a half second slower than her lifetime best of 21.67.

The UVA coaches are going to have a fun time putting together Douglass’ NCAA lineup, as she’s a likely a scoring threat in a bevy of events, as today’s results further indicated.

All-American and World University Games swimmer Paige Madden matched Douglass and led Blue by sweeping the distance events, as well the 150 back. She got things started with a win in the 800 free (7:54.21), then turned around and won the 150 free (1:16.29), before taking the 150 back (1:23.61) and the 300 free (2:53.15).

Her events today pretty much correlated with her NCAA lineup last season, where she finished 2nd in the 500 free, 5th in the 200 free, and 10th in the 2100 back.

Other women’s event winners

The Virginia women ranked #3 in our initial power rankings, while the men’s ranking should come out early next week. The Cavaliers continue competition next week at the Trojan Invite.