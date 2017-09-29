Schooling Posts 19.32 50 Free at Texas Orange vs White

Texas Orange vs. White Intrasquad

Texas Men Orange vs. White

Friday, September 29th

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Short Course Yards

White 175, Orange 104

Results

The Texas Men proved why they’ve won the last 3 NCAA Championships at their Orange vs. White intrasquad meet on Friday, September 29th. They put up extremely impressive times from top to bottom in nearly every event, led by Joseph Schooling, Townley Haas, Brett Ringgold, and Austin Katz.

The meet began with Schooling, Katz, and Ryan Harty going 46.29, 46.81, and 47.07 in the 100 back. Those are the 3 fastest times in the NCAA this season by far. Both Schooling (an NCAA and Olympic butterfly champion) and Katz’s performances were best times, Schooling dropped .99 seconds and Katz .25 seconds. Schooling’s 100 back performance could be the beginning of him showcasing his speed and versatility across a wider range of events this season.

Next, Casey Melzer took the 100 breast in 54.78, and Tate Jackson won the 100 fly in 47.11. Then, freshman Larson Johnthomas won the 1000 by nearly 20 seconds, posting a 9:06.10.

Then Townley Haas swam his first race of the night, putting up an absolutely explosive 1:35.95 in the 200 free. That swim topped Maxime Rooney‘s jaw-dropping 1:36.76 at the All-Florida Invite by almost a second. Jeff Newkirk came in second in 1:36.88 and Parker Neri got third with a 1:37.63, both outstanding swims that speak volumes to the depth of this Texas team.

In yet another phenomenal race, Joseph Schooling went 19.32 in the 50 free, beating second place Brett Ringgold (19.79). Tate Jackson was 3rd in 20.36, and Jeremy Nichols touched 4th in 20.81. Judging by that race, had Texas swam a 200 free relay at this meet, we likely would have seen them post a time well under 1:20.

Jonathan Roberts won the 200 IM with a 1:47.20, touching out Ryan Harty (1:47.54). John Shebat touched 3rd, going 1:48.50. Those are the top 3 times this season in the 200 IM.

Schooling was back at it in the 200 fly, going 1:41.77, to top the NCAA rankings. Freshman Sam Pomajevich finished 2nd in 1:46.98.

Brett Ringgold, Tate Jackson, and Townley Haas went head to head in the 100 free, going 43.36, 43.93, and 44.44 respectively.

Austin Katz won the 200 back, blasting a 1:42.71 to beat 2nd place Josh Artmann (1:44.81) by going nearly 2 seconds faster than him on the last 50 (25.28 compared to 27.16).

Larson Johnthomas swept the distance events by also winning the 500, posting a 4:27.01. Casey Melzer completed his sweep of the breaststrokes by winning the 200 in 2:00.35, touching out Jared Butler by .01 seconds.

Texas finished off the night with the 400 free relay. White A team won, made up of Joseph Schooling (43.01), Parker Neri (44.47), Jacob Huerta (44.22), and Tate Jackson (43.17), touching in a final time of 2:54.87. The Orange A team came in second, made up of Brett Ringgold (43.64), Jeff Newkirk (45.27), John Shebat (43.76), and Townley Haas (43.45), and went a final time of 2:56.12. In all, there were 5 splits under 44, 2 of which were flat start.

The Texas men have nearly a month before their next competition, a double dual meet against Indiana and Florida in Gainesville on October 20-21.