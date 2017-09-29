Mizzou Opens Season With Sweep At Show-Me Showdown

12th Annual Show-Me Showdown

Friday, September 29th

Columbia, MO

Mizzou Aquatic Center

Full Results

The University of Missouri swimming and diving teams opened up their season on Friday afternoon with a pair of victories at the 12th annual Show-Me Showdown. Both their men’s and women’s teams topped the likes of Missouri State, Washington and Lindenwood.

Women’s Meet

The Tiger women put up 700 points, taking out Missouri State (541), SLU (385), Washington University (369), Lindenwood (329), Maryville (76), and UMSL (60).

Hannah Stevens, a 2017 U.S. World Championship team member, led the way with a pair of wins in the 100 free (51.66) and 100 back (55.12). They also earned individual wins from Sharli Brady (200 IM), Sarah Thompson (50 free), Erin Metzger-Seymour (200 free), Courtney Evenson (500 free), and Madeline McKernan (3-meter dive). They also come out on top in all three relays and won the women’s 1-meter diving team scramble event.

Missouri State’s Sydney Zupan (100 fly) and Vikte Labanauskaite (100 breast) were the only non-Mizzou winners on the women’s side.

Men’s Meet

The Mizzou men won by a similar margin over the Bears, totalling 676 points to Missouri State’s 553.5. The other teams scores were Lindenwood (391), Washington University (268), SLU (232), Missouri S&T (229.5), UMSL (67) and Maryville (20).

Tiger Giovanny Lima was the lone multi-individual event winner for the men, taking down the 200 free (1:38.18) and 500 free (4:32.51). Nick Alexander (200 IM), Luke Mankus (50 free), Mikel Schreuders (100 free) and Daniel Hein (100 back) also picked up wins, and diver Kyle Goodwin won the 3-meter and led the team to the 1-meter scramble victory.

Just like the women, Missouri State’s lone individual wins on the men’s side came in the 100 fly and 100 breast, as Artur Osvath claimed both in times of 48.58 and 55.22 respectively. The Bears also won the 200 medley relay to start the meet off, while Mizzou claimed both the 200 and 400 free.