Scott Hauls in Triple as USC Downs UC San Diego

SOUTHERN CAL VS. UCSD

Results

Hosted by UCSD

Friday, September 29th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Southern Cal: 136

UC San Diego: 106

The USC Trojans traveled to San Diego on Friday, with the women kicking off their season against UCSD. The Trojans walked away with the win, earning 136 points to San Diego’s 106 points. Several women brought in multiple wins to help the team to victory.

Junior Riley Scott was arguably the most impressive swimmer of the meet, taking 3 wins individually. She got the ball rolling with a sweep of the breaststroke races, turning in times of 1:02.44 in the 100 breast and 2:13.02 in the 200 breast. Scott completed the trifecta in the 200 IM, cruising to a 2:03.02 victory to win by over 2 full seconds.

In addition to Scott, the Trojans had 3 other women bring in 2 individual titles. All-American Louise Hansson was among that group, sweeping the backstroke events with a 54.97 in the 100 back and a 1:54.39 in the 200 back. Fellow sophomore Becca Mann came away with the distance sweep, leading a 1-2-3 charge in the 1000 in 10:02.92, followed by teammates Elizabeth Stinson (10:12.90) and Isabella Rongione (10:16.62). Mann then came back to claim the 500 free in 4:57.50, again followed by Stinson (5:02.04) and Rongione (5:03.84).

Freshman Marta Ciesla further displayed the young talent on USC’s roster, sweeping the sprint freestyles. She won the 50 free by over half a second, turning in the only sub-24 time with her 23.86. Ciesla returned shortly after to bring home the 100 free win, touching in 51.92.

PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN CAL:

Junior Riley Scott won three races while sophomores Louise Hansson and Becca Mann and freshman Marta Ciesla won twice each as the USC women’s swimming and diving team won its season-opener, 136-106, at host San Diego on Friday (Sept. 29).

Scott swept the breaststroke events with a 1:02.44 in the 100 and a 2:03.02 in the 200, both NCAA ‘B’ cuts, two of four the Trojans would post in the meet. Scott also won the 200y IM in 2:03.02.

Hansson, USC’s most decorated swimmer last year, claimed the 100y back with an NCAA B cut of 54.97 and came back to win the 200y back in 1:54.39, just 0.30 off of the NCAA B standard.

Junior Maddie Wright dominated her specialty, the 200y fly, taking it in an NCAA B time of 1:58.61.

Sprinting specialist Ciesla swept the 50y (23.86) and the 100y free (51.92) in her Trojan debut.

USC kicked off the meet with a win in the 200y medley relay as sophomore Abby Miller, Scott, Hansson and sophomore Tatum Wade won in 1:44.28.

Mann led a 1-2-3 finish in the 1000y free with a 10:02.92 as junior Elizabeth Stinson was second (10:12.90) and freshman Isabella Rongione was third (10:16.62). Mann came back to touch first in the 500y free in 4:57.50 with Stinson and Rongione second and third again.

Wade won her first event of the year in the 200y free in 1:51.81 with junior Allie Wooden second (1:53.24). Sophomore Catherine Sanchez hit the wall first in the 100y fly (55.84) with freshman Caitlin Tycz second (56.06).

Freshman Maggie Aroesty was second in both the 100y (1:03.66) and 200y breast (2:18.13).

USC closed the meet with a first in the 400y free relay as Hansson, Sanchez, Wooden and junior Victoria Toris won in 3:28.26.

PRESS RELEASE – UCSD:

Not yet available.