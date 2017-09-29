Michigan’s Haughey Posts 48.5/1:45.7 Freestyle Wins Against Oakland

MICHIGAN VS. OAKLAND

Results

Hosted by Michigan

Friday, September 29th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

MEN: Michigan 203, Oakland 91

WOMEN: Michigan 203, Oakland 90

The Michigan men and women opened the 2017-18 season at home on Friday in a dual meet with Oakland. The Wolverines won handily on the men’s side, putting up 203 points to Okaland’s 91. The women were similarly dominant, picking up 203 points to Okaland’s 90 points.

All-American Siobhan Haughey had an impressive showing to start the season. She first stepped up for the 200 free, dominating the event by nearly 5 seconds. She was the only swimmer to break 1:50 today, turning in a speedy 1:45.71 for the win. Haughey’s next conquest came in the 100 free, where she turned in a 48.57 to outpace teammate Catie Deloof (49.26).

Butterflier Vanessa Krause also picked up multiple individual wins for the women. Her first victory came in the 200 fly, where she posted a 2:01.14 to win by over 2 seconds ahead of teammate Rose Bi (2:03.36). Next, she went up against teammate Alexis Margett in the 100 fly. Margett lead by a hundredth at the halfway point, but Krause was slightly better on the back half, winning the race in 54.98 to Margett’s 55.08.

On the men’s side, Jacob Montague was the top performer, bringing in 3 individual titles. Montague swept the breaststroke races, first putting together a 55.02 in the 100 breast and then finishing off the sweep with a 2:00.36 in the 200 breast. He finished off his triple with a win in the 200 IM, touching the wall in 1:50.71 to stay perfect throughout the session.

All-American Felix Auboeck swept the distance races, picking up titles in the 500 free (4:26.43) and 1000 free (9:01.76). There were 2 more men who swept their specialties, as Tristan Sanders (49.32/1:48.78) took the backstrokes and Miles Smachlo (49.34/1:49.55) took the butterflies.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN:

MEN

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sophomore Jacob Montague won three events to lead the University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team to an impressive 203-91 win over Oakland in the team’s season opener on Friday (Sept. 29) at Canham Natatorium.

Coming off an impressive summer, Montague carried momentum over into the first meet, winning the 100-yard breaststroke (55.02), 200-yard breaststroke (2:00.36) and 200-yard IM (1:50.71). He was one of two men’s swimmers to get NCAA ‘B’ times in the opener, the other being senior Paul Powers, who won the 50-yard freestyle (20.04).

The Wolverines dominated all evening, going 1-2-3-4 in three of the first four events. Joining Montague as repeat winners on Friday were sophomore Felix Auböck in the 500-yard freestyle (4:26.43) and the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:01.76), senior Tristan Sanders in the 100-yard backstroke (49.32) and 200-yard backstroke (1:48.78) and sophomore Miles Smachlo in the 100-yard butterfly (49.34) and 200-yard butterfly (1:49.55).

Sophomore Kai Williams used a furious kick down the last 25 yards to overtake junior Mokhtar Al-Yamani for the 200-yard freestyle, less than a tenth-of-a-second separating the two at the wall (1:38.14, 1:38.22). Another sophomore, James Jones, was the other individual winner in the pool, taking the 100-yard freestyle (44.68).

In the diving well, sophomore Jake Herremans and freshman Ross Todd each claimed a win: Herremans with a career-best performance on one-meter (351.60) and Todd on three-meter with a score that would’ve been a team-high last year (369.15). One meet in and both men have already achieved their NCAA Zone Diving qualifying scores on both the one- and three-meter springboards.

Michigan also swept the relays. The team of Sanders, Montague, junior Jon Burkett and Powers came in at 3:18.13 in the 400-yard medley relay, while Al-Yamani, sophomore Alex Martin, Sanders and Powers were clocked at 1:21.34 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Of note in that final swim was freshman Luiz Gustavo Borges, who anchored the ‘A’ team in a team-best 19.69.

WOMEN

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eleven student-athletes won to propel the University of Michigan women’s swimming and diving team to a clean 16-event sweep of Oakland, winning the season opener, 203-90, on Friday (Sept. 29) inside Canham Natatorium.

Coming off a fantastic summer on the international stage, junior Siobhán Haughey didn’t show any signs of rust, easily winning the 100-yard freestyle (48.57) and 200-yard freestyle (1:45.71), the latter coming by nearly five seconds. Both times cleared the NCAA ‘B’ standard. Sophomore Vanessa Krause was the other swimmer to win multiple times, claiming the 100-yard butterfly (54.98) and the 200-yard butterfly (2:01.14).

Freshman Nikki Canale swept both springboard events in the diving well, reaching her NCAA Zone Diving qualifying score on one-meter (274.80) and coming close on three-meter (267.60).

It was also a night of firsts. In her first individual swim as a member of the Maize and Blue, junior Taylor Garcia, the transfer from Arizona, touched out senior Clara Smiddy to win the 100-yard backstroke (54.03). Later in the meet, it was Ann Arbor native Emma Cleason who got her first collegiate win, taking the 200-yard IM (2:05.10).

Junior Jaime Yeung overtook the field from an outside lane to win the 200-yard breaststroke (2:17.98), while Smiddy cruised in the 200-yard backstroke (1:57.51), winning by nearly five seconds. Other individual winners included junior Yirong Bi in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:50.95), senior Emily Kopas in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.61), junior Catie DeLoof in the 50-yard freestyle (22.90) and junior Becca Postoll in the 500-yard freestyle (4:49.07).

The Wolverines also won both the 200-yard freestyle relay (Haughey, Krause, Claire Maiocco, Bi) and 400-yard medley relay (Garcia, Haughey, Cleason, Kate Krolikowski).

PRESS RELEASE – OAKLAND:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Joe Smith placed second in the one-meter diving competition with a score of 342.82 to led the Golden Grizzlies as the Oakland men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams dropped a dual meet against the University of Michigan Friday at Canham Natatorium. Cassie Misiewicz placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.16. The Oakland men fell to the Wolverines 203-91, while the women’s squad was defeated 203-90.

The Black and Gold return to the pool Saturday for the Michigan Water Carnival beginning at 11 a.m. at Canham Natatorium. In a celebration of aquatic sports, the non-traditional competition will feature Oakland, Calvin College and Michigan while swimming, diving, and water polo will compete at the same time.

Saturday’s Water Carnival will feature eight events:

400-yard mixed medley relay

300 butterfly with fins

50 underwater swim with fins

Variable distance relay (200-150-100-50)

100 IM

200 freestyle relay with fins

300 IM

25 freestyle knockout

Mixed 400 freestyle relay