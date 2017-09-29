Katinka Hosszu In Command at Hong Kong World Cup Day 1 Prelims

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – HONG KONG

Saturday, September 30th & Sunday, October 1st

Victoria Park Swimming Pool, Hong Kong

Prelims at 9:30am local/Finals at 6pm local

Day 1 of the Hong Kong stop of the 2017 FINA World Cup kicked off at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday morning, and featured prelims for seventeen events.

Vladimir Morozov got things started off with a dominant performance in the 100 free, going 46.86. He was followed by Benjamin Hockin in 48.09. Number two seed Chad le Clos clocked in fifth with a 49.26, and eight-seed Anthony Ervin came in 11th with a 50.87. Morozov threw down a significantly faster prelims time than he did at August’s Eindhoven World Cup stop, where he went 47.29 in prelims, and 46.14 for silver in finals.

Tom Shields topped the men’s 200 fly by over two seconds, going 1:52.11 over Yuya Yajima‘s 1:54.92. The race sets up a good showdown with Chad le Clos, whose 2017 FINA World Championship title in the event passes him directly to finals. The two are separated but just over half a second in the entry books. Le Clos came out on top at last month’s Eindhoven stop, where Shields went quite a bit faster (1:50.71) in prelims and got down to a 1:49.29 for silver.

Though as the reigning world champion she could have opted to skip directly to finals, Katinka Hosszu absolutely obliterated the competition in the women’s 200 IM with her 2:05.64. She was followed by Femke Heemskerk in 2:11.83, then Alia Atkinson in 2:12.62. Number two seed Emily Seebohm came in fourth with a 2:13.11.

Hosszu again opted to swim the 200 back prelims, winning by almost 10 seconds with a 2:04.85. She’ll meet Worlds gold medalist Emily Seebohm in the finals.

