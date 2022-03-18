Scarlet Aquatics Dominates NJ 13 & Over Junior Olympics

NJ Junior Olympics

March 11-13, 2022

SCY (25 Yards)

Meet Mobile “2022 SCAR NJ 13 & Over Junior Olympics”

Combined Scores

Scarlet Aquatics- 5469 New Jersey Race Club – 1800.5 Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club- 1275.5

Girls Scores

Scarlet Aquatics- 2483 New Jersey Race Club – 1218 Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club- 528

Boys Scores

Scarlet Aquatics- 2986 Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club- 747.5 X-Cel Swimming- 679.5

14 year old Iris Kim of Scarlet Aquatics earned best times in five 13-14 events at the Junior Olympics meet. Kim kicked off the meet dropping over nine seconds in the 1000 freestyle to win in a time of 10:03.65. That time earned her first Winter Juniors cut. She continued her freestyle dominance winning the 500 freestyle in a best time of 4:55.21. That time was over two seconds faster than her previous best.

She was second in the 200 freestyle (1:52.36) just off of her best (1:51.38) as she swam a 1:51.66 in prelims. She won the 100 freestyle in a time of 52.22 but led off the 400 freestyle relay even faster in a best time of 51.67.

She also earned best times in both the 100 (58.16) and 200 (2:03.33) backstrokes. She was first in the 100 and second in the 200.

13 year old Brandon Anand of Scarlet Aquatics was dominant on the boys side of the 13-14 part of the meet. Anand won the 1000 freestyle in a best time by over 13 seconds as he swam a 9:37.59. He also won the 500 freestyle in a 4:42.46, a best time by over seven seconds. Rounding out his freestyle wins was the 200 freestyle where he went a best time of 1:46.42. Anand also won the 100 breaststroke in a best time of 59.26.

Kate Hurst (16 years old) of Scarlet Aquatics won the 15 and over 1000 freestyle in a best time of 9:49.61. She also won the 500 freestyle in a best time of 4:47.87, and the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:51.87. In addition, she earned a best time in the 400 IM winning the event in a time of 4:21.94.

17 year old Steven Bendoraitis of Scarlet Aquatics won the 100 freestyle in a best time of 9:08.65. He also won the 500 freestyle in a best time of 4:29.22. 15-year old Richard Poplawski of Scarlet Aquatics won multiple 15 and over events as well. Poplawski won the 200 butterfly (1:50.59), 200 freestyle (1:39.50), and 100 butterfly (49.61).