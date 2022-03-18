Athletes with Down Syndrome Gather for National Swim Team Training Camp

Courtesy: USA Down Syndrome Swimming

Orlando, FLA (March 2022) Forty swimmers from across the country gathered at the Rosen Aquatic Center February 23-26, 2022 to participate in the first annual USA Down Syndrome Swimming National Training Camp. The athletes trained for three days and finished the week with a competitive meet and an artistic swimming performance. Many athletes hope to be named to the USA Down Syndrome National Swimming Team to compete at the 2022 Down Syndrome International Swimming Organisation (DSISO) World Championship in Albufeira, Portugal.

“While many of our swimmers train and compete on a regular basis in their hometowns alongside their typically developing peers on high school, club or other teams, the national training camp provided them with a unique opportunity to train, compete and learn with other athletes with Down syndrome.” said by Head Coach Colin Vidas.

The goal of the camp was to provide swimmers with Down syndrome the opportunity to train under experienced coaches to improve their technique and prepare to compete at the local, national, and international level. During the training camp, swimmers spent three hours a day in the pool, and attended weightlifting, yoga, and nutrition sessions. There were pool sessions for both competitive and artistic (formally synchronized) swimmers.

The competitive swim camp was run by Head Coach Colin Vidas, and Assistant Coaches Marye Carter and Theresa “T” Sorensen, with assistance from USADSS Technical Advisor Rick Klatt, Lori Klatt, and Paris Jacobs. The artistic (synchronized) swimming camp was lead by USADSS Technical Advisor Grasy Noriega and Head Coach Isis Sanchez, with assistance from Linda Witter. “We have experienced coaches who have made inclusion, team building and developing every athlete’s self-esteem cornerstones of their careers. They supported every athlete attending the Camp, from potential World Championship finalists to athletes whose journeys may be different, but no less important,” said Rick Klatt, USADSS Technical Advisor.

About USA Down Syndrome Swimming www.usadownsyndromeswimming. org

USA Down Syndrome Swimming, Inc. (USADSS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to building partnerships and raising expectations for swimmers with Down syndrome. USADSS connects swimmers with Down syndrome to opportunities for personal growth as they journey toward inclusion in local, national, or international level competition. Following the camp, the coaching staff will review international qualifications and select the 2022 USA Down Syndrome National Swimming team. Members of that team will travel to Portugal to compete at the World Championship. The USA Down Syndrome National Swimming Team finished in the Top 10 at the 2018 World Championship, and in the top 3 at the 2019 Open European Championship.

2022 will be the first competition where the USA will field an Artistic Swimming Team. USADSS Technical Advisor, Grasy Noriega said, “For the first time, the USA will send an Artistic Swimming Team to compete at the DSISO World Championship with free solos, tech solos, duets, and a full team routine with eight artistic swimmers. We are so happy with the support of USA Artistic Swimming and very excited to bring some medals home!”