Kenyon Women Have Broken 3 NCAA DIII Relay Records so Far in Indianapolis

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022
- IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)
Kenyon is leading the women’s standings through the first two days of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships, thanks in part to their stellar relay performances. Kenyon has won all three of the relays competed so far in the meet, breaking the NCAA Division III Record in all 3 relays.
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS
NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 1:30.52
Podium:
- Kenyon – 1:30.39
- Emory- 1:30.44
- Ponoma-Pitzer- 1:31.93
In the 200 free relay, Kenyon’s Alexandra White, Sydney Geboy, Crile Hart, and Emmie Mirus teamed up to clip the previous DIII record, which was held by Emory from 5 years ago. Here is the split comparison between Kenyon tonight and Emory’s record relay:
|Split
|Kenyon – 2022 NCAAs
|Emory – 2017 NCAAs (Previous DIII Record)
|1st
|Alexandra White (22.98)
|Fiona Muir (22.86)
|2nd
|Sydney Geboy (23.23)
|Marcela Sanchez-Aizcorbe (22.27)
|3rd
|Crile Hart (21.98)
|Megan Taylor (22.63)
|4th
|Emmie Mirus (22.20)
|Marissa Bergh (22.76)
|FINAL TIME
|1:30.39
|1:30.52
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 3:39.57
Podium:
- Kenyon – 3:38.05
- Emory – 3:38.38
- Williams – 3:40.52
|Split
|Kenyon – 2022 NCAAs
|Emory – 2017 NCAAs (Previous DIII Record)
|Backstroke
|Olivia Smith (54.75)
|Cindy Cheng (54.24)
|Breaststroke
|Jenna Fadely (1:00.92)
|Annelise Kowalsky (1:01.93)
|Butterfly
|Crile Hart (53.10)
|Marcela Sanchez-Aizcorbe (54.35)
|Freestyle
|Emmie Mirus (49.28)
|Fiona Muir (49.05)
|FINAL TIME
|3:38.05
|3:39.57
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
NCAA Record: Denison (2019): 1:40.11
Podium:
- Kenyon, 1:39.59
- Emory, 1:39.89
- MIT, 1:40.81
|Split
|Kenyon – 2022 NCAAs
|Denison – 2019 NCAAs (Previous DIII Record)
|Backstroke
|Olivia Smith (25.64)
|Angela Le (25.98)
|Breaststroke
|Jenna Fadely (28.20)
|KT Kustritz (27.19)
|Butterfly
|Crile Hart (23.57)
|Madison Hopkins (23.97)
|Freestyle
|Emmie Mirus (22.18)
|Gabriella Nutter (22.97)
|FINAL TIME
|1:39.59
|1:40.11
With the 400 free and 800 free relay remaining, could Kenyon not only sweep the relays, but break all 5 records as well? They have a good shot in the 400 free relay, where they are the top seed, and it’s certainly conceivable they break the 3:18.46 record. They have their work cut out for them in the 800 free, however, where Kenyon is the 4th seed, and by a significant margin.