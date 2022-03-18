Kenyon Women Have Broken 3 NCAA DIII Relay Records so Far in Indianapolis

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kenyon is leading the women’s standings through the first two days of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships, thanks in part to their stellar relay performances. Kenyon has won all three of the relays competed so far in the meet, breaking the NCAA Division III Record in all 3 relays.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 1:30.52

Podium:

Kenyon – 1:30.39 Emory- 1:30.44 Ponoma-Pitzer- 1:31.93

In the 200 free relay, Kenyon’s Alexandra White, Sydney Geboy, Crile Hart, and Emmie Mirus teamed up to clip the previous DIII record, which was held by Emory from 5 years ago. Here is the split comparison between Kenyon tonight and Emory’s record relay:

Split Kenyon – 2022 NCAAs Emory – 2017 NCAAs (Previous DIII Record) 1st Alexandra White (22.98) Fiona Muir (22.86) 2nd Sydney Geboy (23.23) Marcela Sanchez-Aizcorbe (22.27) 3rd Crile Hart (21.98) Megan Taylor (22.63) 4th Emmie Mirus (22.20) Marissa Bergh (22.76) FINAL TIME 1:30.39 1:30.52

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 3:39.57

Podium:

Kenyon – 3:38.05 Emory – 3:38.38 Williams – 3:40.52

Split Kenyon – 2022 NCAAs Emory – 2017 NCAAs (Previous DIII Record) Backstroke Olivia Smith (54.75) Cindy Cheng (54.24) Breaststroke Jenna Fadely (1:00.92) Annelise Kowalsky (1:01.93) Butterfly Crile Hart (53.10) Marcela Sanchez-Aizcorbe (54.35) Freestyle Emmie Mirus (49.28) Fiona Muir (49.05) FINAL TIME 3:38.05 3:39.57

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: Denison (2019): 1:40.11

Podium:

Kenyon, 1:39.59 Emory, 1:39.89 MIT, 1:40.81

Split Kenyon – 2022 NCAAs Denison – 2019 NCAAs (Previous DIII Record) Backstroke Olivia Smith (25.64) Angela Le (25.98) Breaststroke Jenna Fadely (28.20) KT Kustritz (27.19) Butterfly Crile Hart (23.57) Madison Hopkins (23.97) Freestyle Emmie Mirus (22.18) Gabriella Nutter (22.97) FINAL TIME 1:39.59 1:40.11

With the 400 free and 800 free relay remaining, could Kenyon not only sweep the relays, but break all 5 records as well? They have a good shot in the 400 free relay, where they are the top seed, and it’s certainly conceivable they break the 3:18.46 record. They have their work cut out for them in the 800 free, however, where Kenyon is the 4th seed, and by a significant margin.