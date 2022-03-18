LIAC’s Sean Green Swims 3:52.96 400 IM at NCSAs, #7 All-Time for 13-14 Boys

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-19, 2022
- Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
At Thursday night’s finals session down in Orlando, Long Island Aquatic Club 14-year-old Sean Green swam a massive personal best to finish 9th. Entering the meet with a 3:59.69 best time, which he set in December of 2021, Green clocked a 3:56.74 in prelims to qualify for finals. He then took that time down to 3:52.96 in finals. With the performance, Green is now the #7 performer all-time in the 13-14 boys age group.
Here is the newly-updated list of all-time performers in the SCY 400 IM in the 13-14 boys age group:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|3:51.46
|Thomas Heilman
|2022 VA CA-Y Winter Invitational
|2
|3:51.54
|Tyler Lu
|2018 PN 42nd Annual Washington Open
|3
|3:52.08
|Michael Andrew
|2014 GU AGS Speedo Sectionals
|3
|3:52.08
|Tona Zinn
|2019 Sectionals – Carlsbad
|5
|3:52.25
|Carson Foster
|2016 OH CLPR Halloween Meet
|6
|3:52.71
|Baylor Stanton
|2022 NC ESSZ Senior SC Sectional
|7
|3:52.96
|Sean Green
|2022 NCSA Spring Championships
|8
|3:52.97
|Cooper Lucas
|2019 Winter Junior Nats – West
|9
|3:53.06
|Josh Zuchowski
|2019 FL Spring Florida International
|10
|3:54.23
|Curtis Ogren
|2010 Winter Juniors Nats
The 13-14 boys 400 IM has seen a lot of movement so far in 2022. It began with Thomas Heilman breaking the NAG in late January. Last weekend, Baylor Stanton posted the #6 time in the age group at the Cary Sectionals, and now, Green posts the #7 time tonight.
For Green, the performance came two days after he broke the 13-14 boys NAG in the 1650 free. Green used his exceptional freestyle speed to bring his race home in a blistering 52.33 tonight. He was also excellent on the front half of the race, splitting 53.97 on fly and 57.66 on back for a 1:51.63 on the first 200.