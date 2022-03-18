LIAC’s Sean Green Swims 3:52.96 400 IM at NCSAs, #7 All-Time for 13-14 Boys

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Thursday night’s finals session down in Orlando, Long Island Aquatic Club 14-year-old Sean Green swam a massive personal best to finish 9th. Entering the meet with a 3:59.69 best time, which he set in December of 2021, Green clocked a 3:56.74 in prelims to qualify for finals. He then took that time down to 3:52.96 in finals. With the performance, Green is now the #7 performer all-time in the 13-14 boys age group.

Here is the newly-updated list of all-time performers in the SCY 400 IM in the 13-14 boys age group:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 3:51.46 Thomas Heilman 2022 VA CA-Y Winter Invitational 2 3:51.54 Tyler Lu 2018 PN 42nd Annual Washington Open 3 3:52.08 Michael Andrew 2014 GU AGS Speedo Sectionals 3 3:52.08 Tona Zinn 2019 Sectionals – Carlsbad 5 3:52.25 Carson Foster 2016 OH CLPR Halloween Meet 6 3:52.71 Baylor Stanton 2022 NC ESSZ Senior SC Sectional 7 3:52.96 Sean Green 2022 NCSA Spring Championships 8 3:52.97 Cooper Lucas 2019 Winter Junior Nats – West 9 3:53.06 Josh Zuchowski 2019 FL Spring Florida International 10 3:54.23 Curtis Ogren 2010 Winter Juniors Nats

The 13-14 boys 400 IM has seen a lot of movement so far in 2022. It began with Thomas Heilman breaking the NAG in late January. Last weekend, Baylor Stanton posted the #6 time in the age group at the Cary Sectionals, and now, Green posts the #7 time tonight.

For Green, the performance came two days after he broke the 13-14 boys NAG in the 1650 free. Green used his exceptional freestyle speed to bring his race home in a blistering 52.33 tonight. He was also excellent on the front half of the race, splitting 53.97 on fly and 57.66 on back for a 1:51.63 on the first 200.