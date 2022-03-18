2022 Women’s DI NCAAs: SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Rankings Through Day 2

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alright, the Day 2 finals session at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships is in the books, so it’s time for our first standings update for the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em contest.

Leading the way through the first two days is Honor, who has racked up 91 points. Honor has been exceptional on their relay picks, getting 10 of the 12 available relays picks so far correct. That included a perfect selection in the 200 medley relay, where Honor correctly picked UVA, NC State, Ohio State, and Alabama. They were also perfect in the 50 free tonight, correctly guessing the top 4 of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Maggie MacNeil, and Morgan Scott.

Rounding out the top 5, we have Timmy Cheng (89 points), d3swammer (88 points), and a tie for 4th between oxyswim and yours truly (Spencer Penland SwimSwam).

Below, you can view the rankings through the first 2 days of the meet. If you wish to check in on your or another contestants’ picks, click here.