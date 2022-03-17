2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Check in on Your Pick ‘Em Entries

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first session of the 2022 Women’s DI NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships is in the book. Since tonight’s session was just two events, we’re waiting until tomorrow to start posting scored out Pick ‘Ems, however, below you can view a spreadsheet of all the Pick ‘Ems entries we received. Of course, we blocked out the real names and email addresses of the entrants, leaving just the chosen screen name, in order to keep the identities secure.

Generally speaking, our entrants did well tonight. It did start out on an easier note for all of us, since we essentially knew that barring a disqualification, UVA would win the 200 medley relay and Stanford the 800 free. The runner-up in both races was a pretty clear choice in both cases too.

As for our official SwimSwam Picks, well, many of you did better than us. We got the 1st and 2nd place finishers right in both relays. In the 200 medley relay, we had Texas taking 3rd and Ohio State 4th, while in the 800 free, we had Texas 3rd and Cal 4th, which ended up being the reverse of final results.

WOMEN 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

Meet Record: 1:33.11 – Stanford/ A. Howe, K. Williams, J. Hu, S. Manuel (2018)

American Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

US Open Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

Pool Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

Podium:

Virginia 1:32.16 – Meet Record NC State 1:32.96 Ohio St 1:33.16 Alabama 1:33.29 Texas 1:34.46 Michigan 1:34.53 Cal 1:34.60 Louisville 1:34.62

WOMEN 800 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)

Meet Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)

American Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)

US Open Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)

Pool Record: 6:51.80 – Georgia/ H Flickinger, K Stewart, M Raab, B MacLean (2016)

Podium:

Stanford, 6:48.30 – Pool Record Virginia, 6:53.47 Cal, 6:53.52 Texas, 6:56.21 Georgia, 6:56.58 Florida 6:56.96 Louisville, 6:57.24 Tennessee, 6:57.79

