Sarah Sjostrom Holds Off Zhang Yufei for New World Cup Record in 50 Fly (25.06)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

A rematch of the women’s 50 butterfly showdown at the 2023 World Championships lived up to the hype in Berlin with both Sarah Sjostrom and Zhang Yufei finishing under the old World Cup record.

Sjostrom, the 30-year-old world record holder and defending world champion from Sweden, just barely edged out Zhang with a winning time of 25.06, taking down her own World Cup record of 25.22 from 2018. Zhang, a 25-year-old Chinese standout who took silver behind Sjostrom at Worlds, once again earned a runner-up finish with a time of 25.14.

Sjostrom’s new 50 fly World Cup record was the fourth meet standard of the session and the third in a row after China’s Qin Haiyang clocked a 26.29 50 breast, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown posted a 57.95 100 back, and Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey triumphed in the 200 free with a winning time of 1:55.10.

Sjostrom went 24.77 at Worlds to beat Zhang, who set a new Asian record with her personal-best 25.05. Sjostrom’s lifetime best is still her otherworldly 24.43 from 2014.

Sjostrom won the 50 free on Friday while Zhang triumphed in the 200 fly on Friday.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2014)

, Sweden (2014) World Cup Record: 25.22 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2018)

World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

PODIUM:

In her second race of the night, Torri Huske finished 3rd with a 25.85. She also placed 7th in the 200 free.