Siobhan Haughey Breaks Katinka Hosszu’s World Cup Record in 200 Free (1:55.10)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Reigning Olympic silver medalist Siobhan Haughey lowered the World Cup record in the women’s 200 freestyle on Saturday, erasing Katinka Hosszu‘s previous mark of 1:55.41 with a winning time of 1:55.10.

Haughey’s lifetime best is a 1:53.92 from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when she took silver in both the 200 free and 100 free (52.27). Earlier this year, the 25-year-old freestyle specialist went 1:53.96 en route to a 4th-place finish at the World Championships in July.

Haughey’s 1:55.10 beat out New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather (1:56.11) and Australia’s Lani Pallister (1:56.50). That same trio also made up the podium of the 400 free on Friday, when Haughey took bronze in a Hong Kong national record of 4:05.30.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 1:52.85 — Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)

World Cup Record: 1:55.41 — Katinka Hosszu , Hungary (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

PODIUM:

Torri Huske led the race at the first turn, but by the halfway point, Haughey had taken control of the lead. She charged ahead over the middle 100, widening the gap between herself and both Fairweather and Pallister, who were running 2nd and 3rd. Haughey faded a bit down the stretch, allowing the other two women to close on her, but she had enough in the tank to get her hand on the wall first.

Pallister was not too far off her personal-best 1:56.03 from June. After leading at the 50, Huske finished 7th.