2023 World Cup – Berlin: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN
- October 6-8, 2023
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Full Entry List
- Live Results
After an electric first day, we’re back with the second night of finals from the first stop of the 2023 World Cup in Berlin, Germany.
Watch:
Day 2 Finals Event Schedule
- Women’s 400 IM — final
- Men’s 1500 Freestyle — final
- Men’s 50 Backstroke — final
- Women’s 200 Freestyle — final
- Men’s 200 IM — final
- Women’s 100 Backstroke — final
- Men’s 50 Breaststroke — final
- Women’s 50 Butterfly — final
- Men’s 100 Freestyle — final
- Women’s 100 Breaststroke — final
- Men’s 200 Butterfly — final
- Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — final
Records were falling left and right on Day 1, and it looks like the finals session could feature more of the same. Qin Haiyang continued to show his form in the heats of the men’s 50 breaststroke, taking down the World Cup record with a blistering 26.30, a tenth off his Asian record from Worlds.
In the women’s 50 fly, we’ll get a rematch between the gold and silver medalists from Fukuoka, as Sarah Sjostrom and Zhang Yufei clocked the two fastest times of the morning. Zhang holds the edge with a 25.44 compared to Sjostrom’s 25.69 from the heats. At Worlds, it was Sjostrom who came out on top in the final (24.77), while Zhang took silver in an Asian record 25.05. Torri Huske sits 3rd (26.01), after swimming the 200 freestyle earlier in the session.
The women’s 200 freestyle should be another good race, as the newly-minter 400 free World Cup record holder Erika Fairweather takes on Olympic silver medalist Siobhan Haughey. Haughey is coming off an excellent performance at the Asian Games, where she this event in a Games Record 1:54.12. Fairweather leads the way with a 1:57.12, while Haughey and versatile Dutch star Marrit Steenbergen aim to chase her down.
Women’s 400 IM — Final
- World Record: 4:25.87 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)
- World Cup Record: 4:32.30 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2019)
- World Junior Record: 4:25.87 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Men’s 1500 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)
- World Cup Record: 14:51.61 — Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine (2019)
- World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Men’s 50 Backstroke — Final
- World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)
- World Cup Record: 24.40 — Vladimir Morozov, Russia (2019)
- World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Women’s 200 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 1:52.85 — Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)
- World Cup Record: 1:55.41 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)
- World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Men’s 200 IM — Final
- World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)
- World Cup Record: 1:57.06 — Mitch Larkin, Australia (2019)
- World Junior Record: 1:56.99 — Hubert Kos, Hungary (2021)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Women’s 100 Backstroke — Final
- World Record: 57.45 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2021)
- World Cup Record: 58.34 — Emily Seebohm, Australia (2015)
- World Junior Record: 57.57 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Men’s 50 Breaststroke — Final
- World Record: 25.95 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)
- World Cup Record: 26.30 — Qin Haiyang, China (2023)
- World Junior Record: 26.97 — Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Women’s 50 Butterfly — Final
- World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)
- World Cup Record: 25.22 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2018)
- World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Men’s 100 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 46.86 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)
- World Cup Record: 47.78 — Vladislav Grinev, Russia (2019)
- World Junior Record: 46.86 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Final
- World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King, United States (2017)
- World Cup Record: 1:05.93 — Alia Atkinson, Jamaica (2015)
- World Junior Record: 1:04.35 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2013)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Men’s 200 Butterfly — Final
- World Record: 1:50.34 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)
- World Cup Record: 1:54.18 — Chad le Clos, South Africa (2015)
- World Junior Record: 1:53.79 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — Final
- World Record: 7:37.50 — Australia (2023)
- World Cup Record: —
- World Junior Record: 7:51.47 — Canada (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE: