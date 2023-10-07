2023 World Cup – Berlin: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

After an electric first day, we’re back with the second night of finals from the first stop of the 2023 World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

Day 2 Finals Event Schedule

Women’s 400 IM — final

Men’s 1500 Freestyle — final

Men’s 50 Backstroke — final

Women’s 200 Freestyle — final

Men’s 200 IM — final

Women’s 100 Backstroke — final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — final

Women’s 50 Butterfly — final

Men’s 100 Freestyle — final

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — final

Men’s 200 Butterfly — final

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — final

Records were falling left and right on Day 1, and it looks like the finals session could feature more of the same. Qin Haiyang continued to show his form in the heats of the men’s 50 breaststroke, taking down the World Cup record with a blistering 26.30, a tenth off his Asian record from Worlds.

In the women’s 50 fly, we’ll get a rematch between the gold and silver medalists from Fukuoka, as Sarah Sjostrom and Zhang Yufei clocked the two fastest times of the morning. Zhang holds the edge with a 25.44 compared to Sjostrom’s 25.69 from the heats. At Worlds, it was Sjostrom who came out on top in the final (24.77), while Zhang took silver in an Asian record 25.05. Torri Huske sits 3rd (26.01), after swimming the 200 freestyle earlier in the session.

The women’s 200 freestyle should be another good race, as the newly-minter 400 free World Cup record holder Erika Fairweather takes on Olympic silver medalist Siobhan Haughey. Haughey is coming off an excellent performance at the Asian Games, where she this event in a Games Record 1:54.12. Fairweather leads the way with a 1:57.12, while Haughey and versatile Dutch star Marrit Steenbergen aim to chase her down.

Women’s 400 IM — Final

World Record: 4:25.87 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

World Cup Record: 4:32.30 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2019)

World Junior Record: 4:25.87 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Men’s 1500 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)

World Cup Record: 14:51.61 — Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine (2019)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)

Men’s 50 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)

World Cup Record: 24.40 — Vladimir Morozov, Russia (2019)

World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 1:52.85 — Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)

World Cup Record: 1:55.41 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Men’s 200 IM — Final

World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)

World Cup Record: 1:57.06 — Mitch Larkin, Australia (2019)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 — Hubert Kos, Hungary (2021)

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 57.45 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2021)

World Cup Record: 58.34 — Emily Seebohm, Australia (2015)

World Junior Record: 57.57 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 25.95 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

World Cup Record: 26.30 — Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Junior Record: 26.97 — Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

Women’s 50 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2014)

, Sweden (2014) World Cup Record: 25.22 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2018)

, Sweden (2018) World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 46.86 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

World Cup Record: 47.78 — Vladislav Grinev, Russia (2019)

World Junior Record: 46.86 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King, United States (2017)

World Cup Record: 1:05.93 — Alia Atkinson, Jamaica (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:04.35 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2013)

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 1:50.34 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)

World Cup Record: 1:54.18 — Chad le Clos, South Africa (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — Final

World Record: 7:37.50 — Australia (2023)

World Cup Record: —

World Junior Record: 7:51.47 — Canada (2017)

