2023 World Cup – Berlin: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 World Cup Berlin Day 1 Prelims Recap: Hello Cate Campbell Aussie Cate Campbell beat out Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden to take the top seed in the women’s 50m freestyle in Berlin this morning.

2023 World Cup Berlin Day One Prelims: Qin Haiyang Hits Series Record In 100 Breast 24-year-old World Record holder Qin Haiyang of China wasted no time making his presence known in the 100m breast this morning in Berlin.