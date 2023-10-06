Kaylee McKeown Takes Down World Cup Record in 50 Back (27.24)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Australian world champion Kaylee McKeown took down the World Cup record in the women’s 50 backstroke on Friday at the series’ first stop in Berlin, Germany.

McKeown reached the wall first by more than half a second with a winning time of 27.24, in the process breaking Liu Xiang‘s World Cup record of 27.35 set in 2019. Liu is the world record holder at 26.98, but McKeown is closing in on that mark.

McKeown’s lifetime best in the 50 back is a 27.08 from her victory at the 2023 World Championships in July, exactly a tenth of a second shy of the world record. The 22-year-old is the third-fastest performer of all time in the event behind Zhao Jing (27.06 in 2009) and Liu.

Making McKeown’s performance all the more impressive is the fact that she has only been back in training for a few weeks, according to her post-race interview.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang , China (2018)

, China (2018) World Cup Record: 27.35 – Liu Xiang , China (2019)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, Australia (2016)

PODIUM:

Canada picked up their first medal of the night with Ingrid Wilm finishing 2nd in 27.75. Meanwhile, Maaike de Waard clocked a 27.92 to earn the bronze medal for the Netherlands.