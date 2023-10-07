Qin Haiyang Lowers 50 Breast World Cup Record For 2nd Time Today With 26.29

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Qin Haiyang continues to assert himself as a dominant force in men’s breaststroke. On the second night of finals at the Berlin World Cup, the 24-year-old reset the 50 breast World Cup record for the second time that day. In finals, Qin swam 26.29 for the win, lowering the record he’d set in the morning by a hundredth.

On the first day of the meet, Qin broke the 100 breast World Cup record twice as well. In finals, he swam 57.69, tying his own Asian record.

His 26.29 50 breaststroke time is just nine-hundredths off the Asian record he swam in semifinals at 2023 Worlds. He’s been remarkably consistent since that swim, as this effort ties the time he went in finals to win the world title.

Qin Haiyang: 50 Breast Times Since July

July: Worlds Prelims — 26.34

July: Worlds Semifinals — 26.20

July: Worlds Finals — 26.29

August: WUGS Prelims — 26.44

August: WUGS Finals — 26.38

September: Asian Games Prelims — 26.25

September: Asian Games Finals — 26.35

October: Berlin World Cup Prelims — 26.30

October: Berlin World Cup Finals — 26.29

Including his worlds swim, Qin has clocked nine swims in the 26 low-to-mid range. His slowest swim was 26.44, swum during WUGS prelims, and it was still just .24 seconds off his PB and Asian record.

This swim also marks the third time this year that Qin has set a record in the morning, then lowered that record again in the evening. He did the same at Worlds during prelims and finals with his Asian record, the WUGS Championships record, and now the World Cup record in Berlin.

Qin is scheduled to race the 200 breaststroke on Day 3 in Berlin, where he holds the world record and has a strong chance of going 3-for-3 with World Cup records this weekend.