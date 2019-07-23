Sarah Kohler Lowers German 1500 Record Another Five Seconds, Now #9 All-Time

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
German Sarah Kohler reset her National Record in the women’s 1500 freestyle for the second time in as many days, this time winning silver at the World Championships in 15:48.83.
In the prelims, which took place on day two, Kohler took three seconds off her existing record of 15:57.85 in 15:54.08. That moved her through to the final in third place, trailing three-time defending champ Katie Ledecky and reigning European gold medalist Simona Quadarella.
However, towards the end of the preliminary session on day three, it was learned that Ledecky was scratching out of the final due to illness.
In her absence, Quadarella won the gold in a new Italian Record of 15:40.89, and Kohler took silver with another best time by over five seconds.
SPLIT COMPARISON
Compared to her morning swim, the 25-year-old was faster on all but one of her 100s tonight:
|Kohler, Prelims
|Kohler, Final
|1:01.10
|1:00.41
|2:04.03 (1:02.93)
|2:02.88 (1:02.47)
|3:07.43 (1:03.40)
|3:05.68 (1:02.80)
|4:11.09 (1:03.66)
|4:08.65 (1:02.97)
|5:14.48 (1:03.39)
|5:11.88 (1:03.23)
|6:18.04 (1:03.56)
|6:15.22 (1:03.34)
|7:22.08 (1:04.04)
|7:18.91 (1:03.69)
|8:25.91 (1:03.83)
|8:22.55 (1:03.64)
|9:29.59 (1:03.68)
|9:26.20 (1:03.65)
|10:33.32 (1:03.73)
|10:29.65 (1:03.45)
|11:37.30 (1:03.98)
|11:33.45 (1:03.80)
|12:41.41 (1:04.11)
|12:37.60 (1:04.15)
|13:45.99 (1:04.58)
|13:41.75 (1:04.15)
|14:50.59 (1:04.60)
|14:45.92 (1:04.17)
|15:54.08 (1:03.49)
|15:48.83 (1:02.91))
In the all-time rankings, Kohler moves up from 15th into ninth fastest in history with this swim. Quadarella also moved up from ninth to fourth.
ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 1500 FREE
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:20.48 – 2018
- Lotte Friis (DEN), 15:38.88 – 2013
- Lauren Boyle (NZL), 15:40.14 – 2015
- Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:40.89 – 2018
- Katie Ziegler (USA), 15:42.54 – 2007
- Alessia Filippi (ITA), 15:44.93 – 2009
- Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 15:46.69 – 2019
- Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 15:47.09 – 2015
- Sarah Kohler (GER), 15:48.83 – 2019
- Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 15:50.89 – 2017
