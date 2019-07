Filippo Megli Record Nei 200 Stile – Fabio Scozzoli Eterno: Record 50 Rana

Siobhan Haughey Takes Down Own Hong Kong Record in 200 Free Haughey roared to a win in the first of two semifinals tonight, clocking a 1:55.58.

Yang Junxuan Sets New Junior World Record In Women’s 200 Free 17-year-old Yang Junxuan of China set a new junior world record in the women’s 200 freestyle, putting up a time of 1:55.99 in the semi-finals.