Fabio Scozzoli Downs Own Italian Record in 50 Breast

by Robert Gibbs 0

July 23rd, 2019 Europe, International, News

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italian swimmers are on fire tonight, as national records have fallen in each of the first three events of the session – the men’s 200 free, women’s 1500 free, and now the men’s 50 breast.

30 year-old Fabio Scozzoli shaved 0.03s off his own Italian Record in the 50 breast, qualifying 3rd in the semi-finals with a time of 26.70. His previous best time – and the previous Italian Record – was a 26.73 from the 2018 Italian Championships.

World record holder Adam Peaty figures to have the gold medal all but locked up, but Scozzoli should be squarely in the mix for a minor medal in tomorrow night’s final.

Scozzoli joins teammates Filippo Megli and and Simona Quadrella in setting Italian Records in tonight’s finals session.

