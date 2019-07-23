Yan Zibei Takes Down 50 Breast Asian Record, His 5th Record in the Past Month

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

China’s Yan Zibei continued to break Asian Records left and right, earning a spot in tomorrow’s 50 breast final with a 26.86. The time undercuts his record-setting 26.93 from prelims, and marked the 5th time in the past month Zibei has taken down a breaststroke Asian Record. Before Zibei had broken the record this morning, Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki held it at 26.94. Koseki finished 13th in tonight’s semifinal, with a time of 27.22.

The swim puts Zibei in a tie for the 16th fastest 50 breaststroke of all-time. He’s tied with Mark Gangloff of the USA. Zibei already broke 50 breast Asian record in prelims, and broke the 100 breast record twice earlier in the meet. He had also broken the 100 breast record at a meet at the end of June, making this his 5th Asian Record in a month.

Here is our event recap from the live recap, as reported by Reid Carlson:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINAL

Italy’s Fabio Scozzoli blasted a 26.70 to win the first semifinal; Brazil’s Joao Gomes placed 2nd in the heat in 26.84. Russia’s Kirill Prigoda took 3rd in the heat in 27.08.

Adam Peaty won semifinal two in a commanding 26.11. Felipe Lima of Brazil touched 2nd in 26.62, Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus found the wall 3rd in 26.77, and China’s Yan Zibei 26.86, a new Asian Record. American Michael Andrew also made the final, finishing 5th in the second semifinal in 26.