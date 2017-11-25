Saginaw Valley State Earns Commitment from MMA’s Sydney Shipps

DeWitt, Michigan’s Sydney Shipps has signed an NLI to swim for Saginaw Valley State University’s class of 2022. Shipps is a senior at DeWitt High School who swims year-round for Mid-Michigan Aquatics. She will suit up for the Cardinals with fellow verbal commit and MMA teammate Emma Cornell.

Shipps is coming off a successful final season of high school swimming at DeWitt. She was an A-finalist in both the 200 free (1:56.79) and 500 free (5:14.68) at the 2017 MHSAA Girls’ D3 Swim & Dive Championship last weekend, finishing sixth and fifth, respectively. A year ago she was 14th in the 200 and 10th in the 500. Shipps also anchored DeWitt’s third-place 200 medley relay (24.68) and seventh-place 400 free relay (54.43).

In club swimming, Shipps had an outstanding summer long-course season. She wrapped up with new times in the 200/400/800 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM. Most came from the Michigan 13/14 & Open Long Course State Meet, where she was top-16 in all but the 100 free and 200 breast.

Top times:

200 free – 1:56.76

500 free – 5:14.16

1000 free – 10:42.40

1650 free – 18:16.53

200 back – 2:13.92

