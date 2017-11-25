Multitude of WJRs, Russian Records Fall at Russian SC Nationals

2017 RUSSIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, November 18th to Wednesday, November 22nd

Kazan, Russia

SCM

Full results

A number of European, Russian, and World Junior Records were broken over the course of five days at the Russian Short Course Nationals earlier this week.

To kick things off on day one, 17-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov set a new World Junior Record in the 100 back, clocking in a 50.44. The previous mark was held by Kacper Stowoski at 50.53. Kolesmimkov also holds the junior World Record in the 50 back.

21-year-old Svetlana Chimrova followed up with a new Russian record in the 200 fly, at 2:04.36. In the same race, Alexandra Sabitov set a new Russian youth record in 2:07.34.

On day two, 25-year-old Oleg Kostin broke the Russian and European records in the 100 breast, going 56.16 for the gold for his fifth straight year. Kliment Kolesnikov re-broke his own World Junior Record from day one prelims, going 49.84. For the final record of day two, Eduard Valiakhmetov went 4:04.23 in the men’s 400 IM for a new Russian youth record.

Kliment Kolesnikov continued his stellar meet with another World Junior Record to start off day three, going 23.42 in the 50 back to tie Kacper Stowoski‘s record. He followed up that swim with a new Russian record (and European youth record) in the 200 IM at 1:53.36. Next up was a new Russian record in the women’s 4×100 free relay. The team from St. Petersburg, Veronica Andrusenko, Maria Kameneva, Daria Kartashova, and Daria Ustinova, went 3:34.36.

Day four began, once again, with a new World Junior Record from Kliment Kolesnikov. He downed his previous record from day three prelims in 23.28. Svetlana Chimrova went 56.39 for a new Russian record, and Alexandra Sabitov set a Russian youth record in 57.37. In the women’s 50 free, Rozaliya Nasretdinova downed the Russian record in 23.64.

For the backstroke record sweep, and the final record of the meet, Kliment Kolesnikov began day five by breaking the Russian youth record in the 200 back, going 1:49.99.