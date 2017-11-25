SCISA Record-holder Noah Corbitt Chooses Johns Hopkins for Collegiate Career

Noah Corbitt from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has verbally committed to swim for Johns Hopkins University beginning in 2018-19.

“The combination of world-class academics, the coaches’ phenomenal leadership, and the outstanding team atmosphere made Hopkins the clear choice for me. I am looking forward to taking my swimming to the next level as a Blue Jay and accomplishing great things with my Hopkins’ teammates! Go Blue Jays! “

Corbitt is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Heritage Academy, and the current South Carolina Independent Schools record-holder in the 100 free and 200 free. After breaking the 100/200 records as a junior and being named Swimmer of the Year, he lowered his own marks again in October to 46.34 and 1:41.45, respectively, at the 2017 SCISA State Championships.

Corbitt is a lifetime member of Hilton Head Aquatics (H2A). He is a Summer Junior Nationals qualifier and a NCSA spring finalist in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. In long-course season, he won the 400 free, was runner-up in the 50 free and 200 free, and placed third in the 100 free at the 2017 South Carolina LCM State Championships. He competed in the 50/100/200/500 freestyle events at Winter Junior Nationals last December.

Top SCY events:

50 free – 21.18

100 free – 45.72

200 free – 139.44

500 free – 4:35.48

100 fly – 51.14

Top LCM events:

50 free – 24.34

100 free – 52.58

200 free – 1:53.73

400 free – 4:05.96

100 fly – 58.08

